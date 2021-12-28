Holiday tournament roundup: Moline boys split pair

Boys
At Pekin
Moline splits a pair: Top-seeded Moline mustered only one 3-point make in 14 tries Tuesday morning as it stumbled to Morton 57-46 in overtime in the quarterfinals of the Pekin Insurance Holiday Tournament at Hawkins Gym.
Brock Harding and Rob Pulliam each had a dozen points to lead the Maroons, who shot just 32.8% for the game.
Moline tallied only four points and trailed by eight after the opening quarter, but whittled the deficit to one by halftime and even took the lead in the second half.
Morton, led by 16 points from Beau Durbin and 13 from Wes Gudeman, outscored Moline 13-2 in overtime to advance to the semifinal round.
Harding was 5-for-17 from the field, but the junior pulled down five rebounds and recorded six steals in the game.
Moline (9-3) rebounded with a 78-71 win over Springfield Lanphier in the afternoon consolation round. Pulliam had a team-high 20 points while Grant Welch and Harding each had 17 for the Maroons. Ty Banks had a game-high 31 points for Lanphier.
Moline scored 44 points in the first half to build a 15-point cushion. Lanphier trimmed the deficit to six in the fourth quarter, but Moline did enough to advance to Wednesday's fifth-place game at 12:30 p.m.
At DeKalb
Huntley 55, United Township 46: Aiden Wieczorek and Ben Ahmer combined for seven 3-pointers and 31 points as second-seeded Huntley took down United Township in the quarterfinals of the 94th Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic in DeKalb on Tuesday night.
The Panthers (7-6) trimmed the deficit to two points with just more than 2 minutes to go, but Ahmer answered with a pair of 3-pointers to put the game away. Wieczorek had 18 points and Ahmer finished with 13 for Huntley (10-2).
Omarion Roberts had 16 points and Darius Rogers registered 11 for UT, which was outrebounded 31-17 and outscored by 15 from the 3-point line.
UT plays at 3 p.m. Wednesday in a consolation game against the loser of DeKalb and Yorkville.
Geneseo 57, DeKalb JV 45: After dropping its tournament opener Monday to Geneva by 24 points, the Geneseo boys rebounded with a double-digit win in the consolation bracket Tuesday in DeKalb.
Bristol Lewis had a game-high 25 points and nine rebounds for the Maple Leafs (4-8), who were 15 of 18 at the foul line. Tayt Hager had 11 points for Geneseo, which outscored DeKalb 17-8 in the third quarter to seize control.
Geneseo plays eighth-seeded Dundee-Crown at noon Wednesday.
Girls
At Dundee Crown
Buffalo Grove 54, Moline 44: Leah McKenna had a game-high 27 points, including 11-for-11 shooting at the foul line, to spur Buffalo Grove past Moline in a consolation game at the 38th annual Komaromy Classic hosted by Dundee Crown on Tuesday.
Moline fell behind 13-5 after the opening quarter and never could get over the hump in dropping its second game of the tournament.
The Maroons (11-6) had eight players in the scoring column. Bella Smith had a team-high 11 points and Samantha Veto finished with eight.
At Dixon
United Township 54, Rockford Jefferson 38: The United Township girls basketball team picked up a win Tuesday at the KSB Holiday Classic at Dixon.
It was one of the few games played at the tournament on Tuesday as weather postponed the majority of the late.
UT will play Sandwich at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Alleman, which did not play on Tuesday, faces Rockford Christian at noon.