Holiday tournament roundup

BLOOMINGTON — The Rock Island boys basketball team came into the State Farm Holiday Classic as the No. 2 seed and defending champions from 2019.
They exited with one win at the event.
The Rocks dropped a pair of games Wednesday to finish in eighth place at the annual tournament.
The nightcap against Chicago North Lawndale saw Amarion Nimmers score a game-high 25 points but it wasn't enough as Rock Island fell 56-49.
The Rocks trailed 45-29 entering the fourth quarter before rallying to get the final margin back to single figures.
The Rocks got 40 combined points from Nimmers, who hit the team's only three 3-pointers, and Mareion Anderson. The rest of the team, however, could only manage 9.
Vincent Mayes led North Lawndale with 21 points.
Rock Island dropped a 56-49 contest to Peoria High in the morning session at the Shirk Center. The Rocks had a 39-37 lead going into the fourth quarter, but were outscored 19-10 in the final eight minutes.
Staishaun Kelley had 17 points and Bo Allen recorded 14 for Peoria, which was 17 of 23 at the foul line compared to 6 of 14 for Rock Island.
Amarion Nimmers led the Rocks with 17 points and Cameron Atkinson had 13.
At Pekin
Moline finishes fifth: Led by four players in double figures, including a team-high 16 points from Kyle Taylor, the Class 4A 10th-ranked Moline boys basketball team finished the Pekin Insurance Holiday Tournament with a 68-49 win over Pattonville (Mo.) on Wednesday.
The Maroons (10-3) jumped to a 21-13 lead after the opening quarter and extended it to a 13-point margin by halftime.
Taylor was 4-for-5 from beyond the arc. He also grabbed eight rebounds and recorded five assists.
Rob Pulliam had 15 points while Trey Taylor chipped in 13 and Grant Welch finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds for top-seeded Moline, which went 2-1 in the three-day event.
Ronnell Johnson Jr. led Pattonville with 16 points.
At DeKalb
Geneseo knocks off eighth seed: The Geneseo boys basketball team advanced to the consolation championship at the Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic with a 57-41 win over eighth-seeded Dundee Crown on Wednesday.
Leading scorer Bristol Lewis was limited to six points, but the Maple Leafs (5-8) had others pick up the slack. Nathan VanDeWoestyne had 16 points, Anthony Pierce recorded 13 and Tayt Hager finished with 11.
Geneseo raced out to a 17-5 cushion after the opening quarter and built the lead to as many as 23 points midway through the third quarter.
Lewis did have nine assists and six rebounds for coach Brad Storm's team, which shot 60.5% for the contest.
Geneseo closes the tournament against Belvidere North at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the consolation final.
Girls
At State Farm
Rock Island struggles: The Rock Island High School girls basketball team was on the verge of also dropping a pair of games at the StateFarm Holiday Classic on Wednesday. Rock Island dropped a 59-56 decision to Springfield in its opener and trailed by double digits in the fourth quarter of its nightcap contest against the Normal Ironmen.
In its first game Wednesday, Kaleah Toran had 23 points and Chloe Byrd finished with 15 for Springfield (12-1), which overcame a four-point deficit in the fourth quarter to prevail.
Imari McDuffy led three Rocks in double figures with a dozen points. Kayla Rice and Bri Stewart each had 10 points.
At Dixon
United Township beats Sandwich: Karina Castaneda had 10 points and 10 rebounds as United Township defeated Sandwich 48-31 for its second straight victory at the KSB-Dixon Holiday Classic on Wednesday.
After taking a 21-15 lead into the locker room at halftime, UT scored 18 third-quarter points and limited Sandwich to just one field goal in the final quarter to pull away for the win at Lancaster Gymnasium.
Tia Lewis finished with nine points and five rebounds for UT, while Kaylie Pena and Lorena Awou each had eight points.
UT returns to action Monday in a nonconference game at Pekin.
Alleman girls split: Clair Hulke scored a game-high 22 points to lead Alleman as the Pioneers rebounded from a tough loss earlier Wednesday with a 49-20 victory over Oregon to close out the KSB-Dixon Holiday Classic on a high note.
In addition to Hulke's nice game, Audrey Erickson added 12 to help Alleman jump to a 30-11 halftime lead and cruise to the evening victory.
Earlier in the day, Avery Demo made a 3-point shot as time expired to lead Rockford Christian past Alleman 53-50. Demo had 13 points to pace Rockford Christian, including eight in the final quarter.
Clair Hulke had a game-high 18 points and Averi Rangel poured in three 3-pointers en route to finishing with 13 points. The Pioneers trailed 24-20 at halftime, but came back to grab a 36-34 lead after three quarters.
At Dundee-Crown
Moline 44, Dundee-Crown 18: The Moline High School girls basketball team put on a defensive clinic in the first quarter in Wednesday's game and set the tone for an easy 44-18 victory over hosting Dundee-Crown at the 38th annual Komaromy Classic.
The Maroons held the hosts to one first-quarter point, taking a 10-1 lead that grew to 22-8 at halftime. Caroline Hazen led the balanced Maroons offense with 11 points and Bella Smith added nine as eight Maroons scored in the contest.
Moline faces Hononegah for the consolation championship at 2 p.m. Thursday.