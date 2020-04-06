IBCA All-Star game canceled for the first time

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An early-summer high school basketball mainstay has become the latest victim of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual Illinois Basketball Coaches Association's All-Star games, originally set to be played in June at Pontiac High School, were canceled due to the worldwide health crisis. This is the first time the games have been canceled, with the boys having competed every year since 1975 and the girls since 2014.

Several area senior standouts had been selected to compete in this year's games and while they will not get the chance to suit up one more time, they will still be honored as all-stars.

Geneseo standout Isaiah Rivera, who will continue his basketball career at Colorado State, was selected to the North squad for the 3A/4A boys contest, while fellow Western Big 6 standout Jaylin McCants of conference champion Galesburg was selected to the South roster.

Rivera led the Maple Leafs to a 21-10 record, a share of second place in the Big 6 and a Class 3A regional championship, their first since 2015. McCants led the 3A regional finalist Silver Streaks to a 28-4 finish.

Four more area boys standouts earned places on the 1A/2A North squad, three of them listed as alternates.