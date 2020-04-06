IBCA All-Star game canceled for the first time

An early-summer high school basketball mainstay has become the latest victim of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual Illinois Basketball Coaches Association's All-Star games, originally set to be played in June at Pontiac High School, were canceled due to the worldwide health crisis. This is the first time the games have been canceled, with the boys having competed every year since 1975 and the girls since 2014.
Several area senior standouts had been selected to compete in this year's games and while they will not get the chance to suit up one more time, they will still be honored as all-stars.
Geneseo standout Isaiah Rivera, who will continue his basketball career at Colorado State, was selected to the North squad for the 3A/4A boys contest, while fellow Western Big 6 standout Jaylin McCants of conference champion Galesburg was selected to the South roster.
Rivera led the Maple Leafs to a 21-10 record, a share of second place in the Big 6 and a Class 3A regional championship, their first since 2015. McCants led the 3A regional finalist Silver Streaks to a 28-4 finish.
Four more area boys standouts earned places on the 1A/2A North squad, three of them listed as alternates.
The exception among that quartet was Sterling Newman's Devon House, who became the Comets' all-time scoring leader this past winter as he led them to a 27-6 finish, second place in the Three Rivers Conference's East Division and their third straight regional championship and their seventh title in the last nine seasons.
Kewanee (27-5), which edged Newman by a game to win the TRAC East, saw its senior star Kavon Russell named as one of the three area alternates on the North roster, alongside Annawan's Julian Samuels and Monmouth-Roseville's Rashaun King.
Led by Samuels, the Braves finished 23-9 and captured the Lincoln Trail Conference's regular-season title.
On the girls side, Rock Island's Hannah Simmer was selected to the South roster for the 3A/4A game after she helped lead the Lady Rocks to a 23-10 finish and a share of second place in the Western Big 6.
Riverdale star Sidney Garrett was named to the 1A/2A North roster after a successful comeback from a knee injury that allowed her to lead the Rams to a 28-5 record, tying the program's single-season victory record, and their second straight Three Rivers West Division title.
From there, Garrett sparked Riverdale to its first regional crown since 2013 and its first sectional and super-sectional plaques, culminating in a fourth-place finish at the Class 2A state tournament in Normal.
Joining Garrett was Monmouth-Roseville's Carly Gillen, who led her club to a 24-8 finish and the 2A regional finals. Other players from area leagues to be honored were Brinlee Bauman from LTC regular-season and tournament champion Princeville and Hanah Hart from Spring Valley Hall; Hart was selected as an alternate.
