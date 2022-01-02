IHMVCU Shootout returns with bigger field to promote girls basketball

“The challenge was once we found three Illinois teams that wanted to play, we had to find three Iowa teams to play as well,” Thrapp said. “Well, it turned out we had three teams on each side that wanted to play and I’m not going to turn them down, that’s for sure.”

Central DeWitt, Wilton, Riverdale and Rockridge were all supposed to make their IHMVCU Shootout debuts in 2021, but because no event was held last year, they will join Mercer County and West Liberty as the field’s newcomers.

“Seeing the growth every year is enlightening,” North Scott coach Devvin Davis said. “It shows the community that we value this. It’s phenomenal for the sport.”

Every coaches’ speech was similar — they appreciated the event because they all believe girls basketball needs more attention. And many think this is the best way to achieve that.

“Anytime we can get the highlight to be on girls basketball, it’s key,” Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said. “Friday nights are big for boys in the Western Big 6, but we have taken over Thursday nights and this is a good time to show just how much talent there is in girls basketball in the Quad-Cities on both sides of the river.”