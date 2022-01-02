IHMVCU Shootout returns with bigger field to promote girls basketball

The IHMVCU Shootout returns in 2022 with authority.
After COVID canceled last year’s event, the all-day girls basketball competition that pits team from Iowa against counterparts from Illinois returns Saturday with 20 teams in two locations (Carver Center at Augustana College and Wharton Field House) for a total of 10 games.
A press conference was held for the event at Beyond the Baseline on Sunday and 19 of the 20 coaches attended and spoke about their respective teams.
The public crowd was large, with about 100 people in attendance which forced many to stand behind the 50 or so chairs that were placed out. It was a positive sign for an event that wants to promote girls basketball.
“What I like about it is that the girls like the event a lot and they look forward to it,” Shootout coordinator Gary Thrapp said. “It can push a lot of buttons. It can help the kids be excited about a big event because it’s against Iowa and Illinois, but at the same time it puts teams in high-quality competitive situations that they can use later in the season.”
When the event was last played in 2020, it consisted of 14 teams in one location — similar to the boys’ Genesis Shootout. But Thrapp couldn’t deny making it bigger.
“The challenge was once we found three Illinois teams that wanted to play, we had to find three Iowa teams to play as well,” Thrapp said. “Well, it turned out we had three teams on each side that wanted to play and I’m not going to turn them down, that’s for sure.”
Central DeWitt, Wilton, Riverdale and Rockridge were all supposed to make their IHMVCU Shootout debuts in 2021, but because no event was held last year, they will join Mercer County and West Liberty as the field’s newcomers.
“Seeing the growth every year is enlightening,” North Scott coach Devvin Davis said. “It shows the community that we value this. It’s phenomenal for the sport.”
Every coaches’ speech was similar — they appreciated the event because they all believe girls basketball needs more attention. And many think this is the best way to achieve that.
“Anytime we can get the highlight to be on girls basketball, it’s key,” Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said. “Friday nights are big for boys in the Western Big 6, but we have taken over Thursday nights and this is a good time to show just how much talent there is in girls basketball in the Quad-Cities on both sides of the river.”
At Wharton Field House, competition will begin with Wilton facing Riverdale (11:30 a.m.) followed by the West Liberty-Rockridge matchup (1:15 p.m.). The Alleman Pioneers will then face Davenport North at 3 p.m. before Central DeWitt and Moline close out the games at Wharton at 4:45 p.m.
The showcase will begin at 10:45 a.m. at the Carver Center with Davenport West vs. Mercer County followed by Assumption and Annawan (12:30 p.m.) before Davenport Central and United Township (2:15 p.m.) face off. The second half of game at Augie features Bettendorf vs. Sherrard (4 p.m.) and Pleasant Valley against Rock Island (5:45 p.m.) before the shootout ends with Geneseo and North Scott clashing (7:30 p.m.).
The Maple Leafs (16-0) won the State Farm Holiday Classic last Thursday with a 52-49 victory over Washington in the large school girls championship game.
“We are really excited to play North Scott in that last game at Carver,” Hardison said. “We have a ton of respect for Coach Davis and North Scott. They’ve won a state championship recently, so we will have to be prepared and ready to go.”
North Scott dropped to 5-3 on the season with a 67-48 loss to Assumption on Dec. 21. But the team is young, without a senior on the roster, and is still ranked inside the top 10 in 4A.
“If you look at our conference, this game could have gone to a lot of teams,” said Davis of the Lancers landing the marquee game. “So to be in it, it’s exciting for our girls and it shows we have had some success in our program. They chose us to be in this game and that’s great. Geneseo is tough and they have had a phenomenal start to the year, but we hope to show up and give it our best to make their lives a little tricky for an evening.”
In the event of a 5-5 shootout tie, coaches shot free throws at the press conference as a de facto tiebreaker. The Illinois coaches won 4-3.
“I can’t be more excited to bring quality events to the community so we can enjoy ourselves, enjoy girls basketball and enjoy youth athletics,” Thrapp said. “It just brings a smile to everyone. It’s tough to lose, but at the same time it’s great to compete and to win.”