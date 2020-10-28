IHSA defies governor, plans to play ball

With the belief a basketball season can safely be played in Illinois high schools, the Illinois High School Association's Board of Directors rejected revised state guidelines and on Wednesday approved proceeding with boys and girls seasons as scheduled.
The IHSA board chose to follow guidance of the organization’s sports medicine advisory committee. All participating players, coaches and officials will be required to wear masks to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The decision was reached one day after Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health elevated basketball from a medium-risk to high-risk activity, a move that would have allowed only no-contact practices and training.
Craig Anderson, executive director of the IHSA, said the 11-member IHSA board consisting of principals and athletic directors from throughout the state respected concerns expressed by Pritzker and health officials over a recent rise in the number of virus cases.
However, he said the group believed those concerns were outweighed by concerns over the mental health of youths denied the opportunity to participate and results of recent studies indicating that students who participate in programs where safety guidelines are in place and followed are less likely to contract the virus than those who participate in other behaviors.
"This is a step that says that we believe we can do this safely and we want it for our students," Anderson said.
The IHSA based its decision on results of studies conducted within the state during its fall sports season and during contact days winter sports coaches were allowed to have with their teams this fall.
The group also relied on information from the National Federation of State High School Associations and from data collected in other states where more extensive fall seasons have been ongoing.
That included a study from the University of Wisconsin-Madison that suggested the state’s high school sports had not caused an increase in coronavirus infections among athletes.
The IHSA board indicated in a statement it issued and Anderson reiterated that it "was not presented any causal evidence that rising COVID-19 cases make basketball more dangerous to play by the (Illinois health department) or any other health organization, nationally or internationally."
Anderson said local school districts would ultimately make the decision about whether to proceed with things as planned by the IHSA, which will allow boys and girls basketball teams in the state to begin practices on Nov. 16.
Games against outside competition could begin on Nov. 30, although teams would be limited to playing opponents from either within its established conference or within the Illinois COVID region where the school is located.
Anderson said IHSA officials met with representatives of the Illinois health department late last week, answering questions and presenting how it planned to follow mitigation guidelines that have successfully been used in schools during the current academic year.
He said the change in the state’s guidelines, which the IHSA was informed of 15 minutes before Pritzker announced it publicly, took IHSA officials somewhat by surprise.
"The board felt it needed to do something for Illinois students with a belief that we could do this safely," Anderson said.
The decision was reached at a previously scheduled meeting to set parameters for winter sports seasons in a variety of activities.
The board voted to move wrestling during the current school year from being classified as a winter sport to a summer sport, with practices beginning on April 19 and competition running through June 26.
Anderson said the move followed a proposal of the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association, which believes there may be a greater chance to safely conduct the sport at that later date.
The IHSA board also approved proceeding as planned with winter sports classified as low risk: boys swimming and diving, boys and girls bowling, girls gymnastics and competitive cheer and dance. Like basketball, those seasons will run through Feb. 21 following a Nov. 16 start.
Anderson admitted the IHSA wasn’t certain what impact defying the guidelines established by the governor and the health department could have on schools.
"I really don’t know what is going to happen from now until Nov. 30," he said. "It’s a big deal to say to government officials and health departments that we are going to go in a different direction from how you are advising. I have no idea how that his going to play out for us."
Pritzker, in a statement issued after the IHSA announced its plans, indicated he believes school districts could be taking on legal liability if they move beyond what the state has set as a mitigation standard.
"We’ve told school districts what the rules are and I think they all know," Pritzker said. "So IHSA may have their views of it, but school districts know what the rules are."
Anderson said the IHSA planned to release sport-by-sport mitigation guidelines on Thursday and would review spectator and group-gathering policies for all winter sports at a meeting in November.
