IHSA defies governor, plans to play ball

"This is a step that says that we believe we can do this safely and we want it for our students," Anderson said.

The IHSA based its decision on results of studies conducted within the state during its fall sports season and during contact days winter sports coaches were allowed to have with their teams this fall.

The group also relied on information from the National Federation of State High School Associations and from data collected in other states where more extensive fall seasons have been ongoing.

That included a study from the University of Wisconsin-Madison that suggested the state’s high school sports had not caused an increase in coronavirus infections among athletes.

The IHSA board indicated in a statement it issued and Anderson reiterated that it "was not presented any causal evidence that rising COVID-19 cases make basketball more dangerous to play by the (Illinois health department) or any other health organization, nationally or internationally."

Anderson said local school districts would ultimately make the decision about whether to proceed with things as planned by the IHSA, which will allow boys and girls basketball teams in the state to begin practices on Nov. 16.