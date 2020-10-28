IHSA votes to proceed with basketball season

Basketball players in Illinois high schools will have an opportunity to have a season, while wrestlers will have to wait for a return to the mat.

During a meeting Wednesday, the Illinois High School Association Board of Directors voted to follow guidance presented the organization’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and proceed with a boys and girls basketball season as scheduled.

Local school districts will ultimately make the final decisions for their schools, but the IHSA will allow boys and girls teams to begin practices on Nov. 16 with competition scheduled to begin on Nov. 30 against teams from the their conferences or within the Illinois COVID Region where the school is located.

Teams will be allowed to play a maximum of 31 games and as part of a mitigation plan for the coronavirus, masks will be required to be worn by all players, coaches and officials during play.

The IHSA decision comes one day after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced they had reclassified basketball from a medium to a high risk activity, guidance which would have prohibited schools from doing little more than hold noncontact practices and training.