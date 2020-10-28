IHSA votes to proceed with basketball season

Basketball players in Illinois high schools will have an opportunity to have a season, while wrestlers will have to wait for a return to the mat.
During a meeting Wednesday, the Illinois High School Association Board of Directors voted to follow guidance presented the organization’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and proceed with a boys and girls basketball season as scheduled.
Local school districts will ultimately make the final decisions for their schools, but the IHSA will allow boys and girls teams to begin practices on Nov. 16 with competition scheduled to begin on Nov. 30 against teams from the their conferences or within the Illinois COVID Region where the school is located.
Teams will be allowed to play a maximum of 31 games and as part of a mitigation plan for the coronavirus, masks will be required to be worn by all players, coaches and officials during play.
The IHSA decision comes one day after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced they had reclassified basketball from a medium to a high risk activity, guidance which would have prohibited schools from doing little more than hold noncontact practices and training.
“After diligent discsussion, the Board has made the decision today to follow the recommendation of the IHSA (Sports Medicine Advisory Committee) as it relates to basketball. The Board remains considerate of rising COVID-19 cases in Illinois and understand the importance of adhering to safety guidelines for the good of all citizens,’’ the Board said in a statement.
“However, the Board has not been presented with any causal evidence that rising COVID-19 cases make basketball more dangerous to play by the (Illinois Department of Public Health) or any other health organization nationally or internationally.
“On the contrary, the IHSA has been looking to bordering states who have sponsored both medium risk and high risk sports in the fall that have noted a low incident rate of COVID-19 spread.’’
The Board said it will require all teams to adhere to the mitigations and allow local school officials to make decisions relating to participation.
The statement also indicated that Board decision was made in response to “mounting challenges, from increased mental health issues among our students to a shrinking calendar that limits our ability to move sport seasons this school year’’ were instrumental in its decision to move forward with the basketball season as scheduled.
The Board also approved existing plans for a winter season for low-risk sports including boys swimming and diving, boys and girls bowling, girls gymnastics and cheerleading and dance.
The Board also voted to move the sport of wrestling from the winter season to the “summer’’ season of its revised 2020-21 calendar, which would allow the sport to begin practices on April 19 and run through June 26.
