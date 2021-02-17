Illinois Pacesetter: Rock Island's Larson finishing career strong

It's larger than basketball for Larson, and Hall is proud of the steps that she has made off of the court as well.

"Our goal for these kids is not only to make them good players, but for them to be good students and people as well," Hall said. "She's one of those kids who came up through the system and made it to the high school level and really stuck with it. Her, her family and her upbringing, that's what our program is all about."

"She's done everything we've asked her to do every step of the way. She's a model kid, student and citizen. She really represents the front of the shirt, and not the back. We talk about these things a lot and she really takes them to heart."

While the goals for her senior season are limited due to the amount of time that's left in the COVID-19-shortened season, her ambition remains the same that it's always been since she first took the court as a Future Lady Rock all those years ago.

"I was excited and very grateful that we were able to play this season," Larson said. "Now it's time to just go out with a bang and keep the winning tradition at Rock Island going."

That goes all the way back to the fifth grade, and Hall will always remember Larson as a great example of what Rock Island girls basketball represents.

"That fifth grade team wasn't too good at the time, we maybe had a couple wins at the end of the season," Hall said. "But Brooklynn kept working at it and really took off. We'll always remember her, she's definitely made a legacy and was a part of one of the best teams in program history. We'll stay in touch with her and follow her progress as a young lady for years to come."

