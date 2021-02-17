Illinois Pacesetter: Rock Island's Larson finishing career strong

It's been a long journey for Rock Island High School girls basketball player Brooklynn Larson to get to where she is today.
It started nearly eight years ago in fifth grade, when a familiar face helped instill a love of basketball to a young girl.
"When I was playing for the Future Lady Rocks, Coach (Henry) Hall was my coach back then," Larson said. "His wife ran the program and they inspired me to keep going with the sport, and I eventually fell in love with it."
That love for the game fostered dedication and hard work, which brings us to now, when Larson helped lead the Lady Rocks varsity squad to a 3-0 start in conference play, earning her the honor of being this week's Illinois Pacesetter.
Point totals of 17, 16 and 22 jump off of the box scores for Larson, but Hall, now the Rocks' varsity coach, knows she brings so much more to the table than just her scoring capabilities.
"She has trust for her teammates that she's learned from the players before her," Hall said. "She's not just a shooter, which she does at a high level, but she can put it on the ground, too. She's a great defender as well, and that's what we strive for in this program. We try to make each girl a complete player when they leave and to be the best they can be in different ways."
That skill didn't just appear out of thin air for Larson, it's the product of hard work and dedication to improvement of her craft.
"When I'm out on the court playing my role, I know I have to step up and that starts off the court," Larson said. "To be able to do my thing in games, I have to spend the time in the gym putting it all together."
That work ethic will take Larson a long way in whatever she chooses to pursue, something that Hall admires about his senior.
"She's always been one of those leaders for us and it showed itself most when we weren't able to get out on the court before this season," Hall said "When we could only be in the weight room, she embraced that process. She's definitely a gym rat, I would be shocked if she takes a day off. She works hard, and it pays off for her."
"She definitely has a good chance at succeeding at the next level, wherever she decided to go when she's done with her time here."
Larson has been a starter for the last three seasons at Rock Island, starting midway through her sophomore year. She gained experience playing alongside Rock Island legend Brea Beal, and played a key role in the Rocks 2019 sectional final victory over Edwardsville.
The memory of that game lives on for Larson, and it will be one she never forgets.
"It was such a surreal moment, to be a part of that win," Larson said. "I was just one of a few younger kids to step up for that game and it was a great feeling to finally beat Edwardsville and make it through to the super-sectional."
It's larger than basketball for Larson, and Hall is proud of the steps that she has made off of the court as well.
"Our goal for these kids is not only to make them good players, but for them to be good students and people as well," Hall said. "She's one of those kids who came up through the system and made it to the high school level and really stuck with it. Her, her family and her upbringing, that's what our program is all about."
"She's done everything we've asked her to do every step of the way. She's a model kid, student and citizen. She really represents the front of the shirt, and not the back. We talk about these things a lot and she really takes them to heart."
While the goals for her senior season are limited due to the amount of time that's left in the COVID-19-shortened season, her ambition remains the same that it's always been since she first took the court as a Future Lady Rock all those years ago.
"I was excited and very grateful that we were able to play this season," Larson said. "Now it's time to just go out with a bang and keep the winning tradition at Rock Island going."
That goes all the way back to the fifth grade, and Hall will always remember Larson as a great example of what Rock Island girls basketball represents.
"That fifth grade team wasn't too good at the time, we maybe had a couple wins at the end of the season," Hall said. "But Brooklynn kept working at it and really took off. We'll always remember her, she's definitely made a legacy and was a part of one of the best teams in program history. We'll stay in touch with her and follow her progress as a young lady for years to come."