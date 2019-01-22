The entire slate of boys and girls basketball games in the Mississippi Athletic Conference for Tuesday night were called off because of winter weather.
Burlington-Pleasant Valley, Davenport Central-Davenport North and Bettendorf-Davenport West will make their games up Wednesday.
Burlington-PV will tip the varsity game around 6 p.m. while the other two boys games remain 7:30 starts. The West-Bettendorf girls will play a varsity game only at 6 p.m.
North Scott and Assumption will play Saturday afternoon, with the sophomore games slated for 12:30 p.m. and varsity around 2 p.m. The girls games are at Assumption and the boys will be held at The Pit in Eldridge.
The Clinton vs. Muscatine girls-boys doubleheader in Muscatine has been rescheduled for Monday night. The girls game tips at 6 p.m., with boys to follow.
The wrestling quadrangular among Davenport West, Belle Plaine, Lone Tree and Tipton for Tuesday has been pushed back to Thursday in Tipton.
Alleman's girls basketball game against Monmouth-Roseville was postponed to Jan. 30. The varsity game will be played at 6:30 that night.
Central DeWitt's boys basketball game against Dyersville Beckman has been moved to Thursday in DeWitt. The girls contest has been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 2 in Dyersville.
The top-ranked Maquoketa boys basketball team will play West Delaware on Jan. 31 in Maquoketa. The girls game is rescheduled for Feb. 4 in Manchester.