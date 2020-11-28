Iowa area girls basketball outlook

Teams to watch

Calamus-Wheatland: The Warriors believe they can be in Tri-Rivers title talk as they return three starters from a 13-11 team who all averaged more than six points per game last season. Fourth-year coach Matt Boeckmann is hoping higher numbers, combined with the mix of youth and experience, can push Cal-Wheat to the top of the conference. He identified three underclassmen, including two freshmen, who can be immediate contributors.

Clinton Prince of Peace: Placing second in the Tri-Rivers East division a season ago, the Irish will be led by the tandem of Anabel Blount and Lily Isenhour, both who averaged double figures in scoring. All five starters return, and each has been a starter for three or more years. Coach David Nelson said his squad will push the pace but mentioned depth as a concern.

Northeast: The Rebels will be led by seniors Emma Fowler, Alexis Ehlers and Neveah Hildebrandt as they look to improve on an 11-11 record from last season. Northeast shot 58.5% from the free-throw line and committed 467 turnovers, ranking in the bottom-half of Class 2A in both. Quickness and depth are two identified strengths for Coach Johnny Driscoll's unit.