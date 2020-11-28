Iowa area girls basketball outlook

Teams to watch
Calamus-Wheatland: The Warriors believe they can be in Tri-Rivers title talk as they return three starters from a 13-11 team who all averaged more than six points per game last season. Fourth-year coach Matt Boeckmann is hoping higher numbers, combined with the mix of youth and experience, can push Cal-Wheat to the top of the conference. He identified three underclassmen, including two freshmen, who can be immediate contributors.
Clinton Prince of Peace: Placing second in the Tri-Rivers East division a season ago, the Irish will be led by the tandem of Anabel Blount and Lily Isenhour, both who averaged double figures in scoring. All five starters return, and each has been a starter for three or more years. Coach David Nelson said his squad will push the pace but mentioned depth as a concern.
Northeast: The Rebels will be led by seniors Emma Fowler, Alexis Ehlers and Neveah Hildebrandt as they look to improve on an 11-11 record from last season. Northeast shot 58.5% from the free-throw line and committed 467 turnovers, ranking in the bottom-half of Class 2A in both. Quickness and depth are two identified strengths for Coach Johnny Driscoll's unit.
West Liberty: The Comets made it to the Class 3A regional championship game last season and all five starters from that team are back, powered by junior Macy Daufeldt and sophomore Finley Hall. Its total of 19 wins was significant for a team that hadn't reached double figures since winning 10 in 2014-15. Coach Matt Hoeppner's team added road games against North Scott and Solon to the 2020-21 schedule.
Wilton: Bringing back all five starters, led by standout Kelsey Drake, could be what brings the Beavers back above the .500 threshold after three straight seasons of finishing with at least 13 losses. Four of the five starters are juniors, and at least three sophomores could see playing time for coach Jake Souhrada's squad. He mentioned the roster is filled with quickness and athleticism.
Players to watch
Anabel Blount, sr., Prince of Peace: A Class 1A all-district pick, Blount led the Irish in scoring at 14.5 points and was second in rebounding at 8.5 per game.
Kelsey Drake, jr., Wilton: Named to the All-River Valley Conference Elite Team last season, Drake experienced a breakout season to lead the Beavers in points, rebounds, steals and field goal percentage.
Finley Hall, so., West Liberty: Exploding onto the scene, complete with a third-team IPSWA Class 3A All-State nod, in her freshman year, Hall will look to build on her 12.7 points and six rebounds per game.
Ally Happ, jr., Durant: Led the Wildcats in scoring at 9.3 points, was third in rebounds and snared 83 steals to go with 31 assists.
Kylee Sanders, sr., Louisa-Muscatine: After recently eclipsing the 1,000 career point total and setting a school record for career steals, Sanders will once again be the catalyst for the Falcons on both ends of the court.
— Compiled by Zach Martin
