Iowa-Illinois Senior All-Star games canceled

The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled this year’s Pepsi Iowa versus Illinois Senior All-Star contests that were slated for March 23.
Event director Ray Swetalla said Augustana College is not allowed to host any events with spectators for the foreseeable future due to health concerns.
“We rely on gate receipts to fund a large portion of the event, so unfortunately, we are canceled for this year,” Swetalla said.
The rosters for this year’s game had been released last week.
First-team All-Western Big 6 selections Jalyn McCants (Galesburg) and Isaiah Rivera (Geneseo) were scheduled to highlight the Illinois boys roster. North Scott’s three-year starters Ty Anderson and Sam Kilburg were chosen to the Iowa team along with Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year Sean Peeters from Assumption.
The Illinois girls roster featured Sidney Garrett from Riverdale’s fourth-place Class 2A state team along with Rock Island’s Hannah Simmer and Bre Williams along with Moline’s Cierra McNamee, Kelsi Curtis and United Township’s Jasmine Bell.
MAC player of the year and first team all-stater Grace Boffeli of North Scott was among 12 players chosen to the Iowa team. Teammate Presley Case also was on the roster along with Davenport North third team all-stater Camry Dillie.
Here is a look at which players were selected to compete:
Iowa girls – Grace Boffeli (North Scott); Camry Dillie (Dav. North); Presley Case (North Scott); Ilah Perez-Johnson (Pleasant Valley); Kaalyn Petersen (Bettendorf); Maggie Erpelding (Bettendorf); Anne Awour (Dav. North); Adrianne Latham (North Scott); Regan Denny (Pleasant Valley); Cory Whitlock (Assumption); Emma Dennison (Bettendorf); Brooke Kilburg (North Scott).
Illinois girls – Sidney Garrett (Riverdale); Carly Gillen (Monmouth); Lexi Nichols (Wethersfield); Cierra McNamee (Moline); Kelsi Curtis (Moline); Hannah Simmer (Rock Island); Jasmine Bell (United Township); Sam Coleman (Alleman); Reese Randall (Annawan); Keegan Rico (Annawan); Carley Whitsell (Sherrard); Bre Williams (Rock Island).
Iowa boys – Tucker Kinney (Central DeWitt); Alex McAleer (Central DeWitt); Lucas Hayes (Bettendorf); Kaiden Phillips (Dav. Central); Amari Porter (Dav. Central); Jamal Winston (Dav. West); Sean Peeters (Assumption); Ty Anderson (North Scott); Sam Kilburg (North Scott); Trent Allard (North Scott); Carter Cline (Pleasant Valley); Greyson Heiser (Assumption).
Illinois boys – Jalyn McCants (Galesburg); Isaiah Rivera (Geneseo); Trevor Vos (Sterling); Elijah Campos (Alleman); Rylee Milan (Galesburg); Jacob McConnell (Geneseo); Taurean Holtman (Rock Island); Solomon Gustafson (Rock Island); Cooper Willman (Sterling); Devon House (Sterling Newman); Kavon Russell (Kewanee); Josh Johnson (Orion).