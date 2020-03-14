Iowa-Illinois Senior All-Star games canceled

The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled this year’s Pepsi Iowa versus Illinois Senior All-Star contests that were slated for March 23.

Event director Ray Swetalla said Augustana College is not allowed to host any events with spectators for the foreseeable future due to health concerns.

“We rely on gate receipts to fund a large portion of the event, so unfortunately, we are canceled for this year,” Swetalla said.

The rosters for this year’s game had been released last week.

First-team All-Western Big 6 selections Jalyn McCants (Galesburg) and Isaiah Rivera (Geneseo) were scheduled to highlight the Illinois boys roster. North Scott’s three-year starters Ty Anderson and Sam Kilburg were chosen to the Iowa team along with Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year Sean Peeters from Assumption.

The Illinois girls roster featured Sidney Garrett from Riverdale’s fourth-place Class 2A state team along with Rock Island’s Hannah Simmer and Bre Williams along with Moline’s Cierra McNamee, Kelsi Curtis and United Township’s Jasmine Bell.