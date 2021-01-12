Knights rely on depth in win over Bulldogs

Despite being down two of its better players, the Davenport Assumption High School boys basketball team showed off its depth on Tuesday night in a 56-42 Mississippi Athletic Conference win over hosting Bettendorf.

The Knights were without Emarion Ellis and Noah Mack, who were out with a thumb and finger injury, respectively. Despite not having those two important players, Assumption (9-1, 7-0 MAC) managed to come out strong in the first half and led 31-17 at the break, a deficit that Bettendorf (0-3, 0-3) couldn’t overcome.

JJ Stratman led the Knights with 16 points and five rebounds, and was 5-of-10 from the field. Jay Costello also put up double digits for Assumption with 10 points on 4-of-8 from the field and had two assists.

The depth was an encouraging sign for coach Matt Fitzpatrick, who will find out soon how long he will be without his two guards.

“I thought tonight was our best team game of the season,” Fitzpatrick said. “We showed that we’re not just a team of one or two guys. We had to change how we played a lot, because most of our offense would go through Emarion, but the team was able to adapt and everyone on the roster cares about winning.”

The strong start from the Knights was something that Stratman said they really relied on.