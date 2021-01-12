Knights rely on depth in win over Bulldogs

Despite being down two of its better players, the Davenport Assumption High School boys basketball team showed off its depth on Tuesday night in a 56-42 Mississippi Athletic Conference win over hosting Bettendorf.
The Knights were without Emarion Ellis and Noah Mack, who were out with a thumb and finger injury, respectively. Despite not having those two important players, Assumption (9-1, 7-0 MAC) managed to come out strong in the first half and led 31-17 at the break, a deficit that Bettendorf (0-3, 0-3) couldn’t overcome.
JJ Stratman led the Knights with 16 points and five rebounds, and was 5-of-10 from the field. Jay Costello also put up double digits for Assumption with 10 points on 4-of-8 from the field and had two assists.
The depth was an encouraging sign for coach Matt Fitzpatrick, who will find out soon how long he will be without his two guards.
“I thought tonight was our best team game of the season,” Fitzpatrick said. “We showed that we’re not just a team of one or two guys. We had to change how we played a lot, because most of our offense would go through Emarion, but the team was able to adapt and everyone on the roster cares about winning.”
The strong start from the Knights was something that Stratman said they really relied on.
“Hitting a few big shots early sets the tone of the game and helps us be better on both sides of the ball,” Stratman said. “It gives us a boost and that can carry us when we have a bad stretch, and gives us time to refocus.”
Bettendorf coach Curtis Clark set the game plan going into the night to shut down the perimeter, but Assumption made it hard after the quick start.
“One of the keys going in was to focus on perimeter defense and contain the penetration,” Clark said. “They were able to turn the corner around our guys and find the wide open man, and it helps that they have players that can hit those shots.”
That spread offense is the bread and butter for the Knights, who went 9-of-23 from beyond the arc.
“We try to spread the offense out as far as we can and attack the basket when it’s available,” Fitzpatrick said. “Tonight we made a lot of good decisions and had excellent ball movement, which opened up a lot of high percentage shots.”
The Bulldogs were led by senior Carter Furness, who had 17 points on 7-of-19 from the field and also had six rebounds and two assists.
Furness is the focal point of a lot of the Bettendorf offense, and Clark relies on his veteran player.
“Carter is one of the few returning players on our team and he’s a proven guy on offense,” Clark said. “I would say that most of our offense is run through him and he comes up big.”
It seems that instead of just weathering the storm with Ellis and Mack out, the Knights will continue to thrive, something that Stratman and the rest of the team take a lot of pride in.
“It’s important when we’re two guys down for everyone else to come ready to play every day,” Stratman said. “We have a next-man-up mentality and that’s what we’ll need to continue in order to be successful. Our attitude and focus is important for every practice and game."