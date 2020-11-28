Lancers want to 'prove a lot of people wrong' in quest for three-peat

ELDRIDGE — You would think after graduating two of the best players to ever come through the North Scott High School girls basketball program, expectations this season would be low.
On the contrary.
The Lancers start the 2020-21 season sixth in the IGHSAU Class 4A preseason rankings and were picked by the Mississippi Athletic Conference coaches to finish tied for second in the league with Central DeWitt.
Yet, there's a perception that North Scott won't make it back to the championship game in four months, mainly because it lost more than 75% of its scoring, its best defender and needs to replace four starters.
Rule of thumb: Sleep on a TJ Case-coached team at your own peril.
While the cast of players has gone through a facelift, the coaching staff remains intact as does the desire to continue North Scott's winning ways, a tradition that has claimed two straight and three of the last four 4A state titles as well as three consecutive 20-win seasons.
"We're just using that as fire," Case said. "I really think we can be right toward the top, that's what we're selling to them."
Having an underdog mentality, despite pushing toward a three-peat, is what has driven the Lancers through the early weeks of practice.
For the quartet of returning players who stepped onto the court in at least 18 games a season ago, being overlooked is fine by them.
"It's in our head we have to prove a lot of people wrong," senior Samantha Scott said. "A lot of people think of us as the underdog, but I definitely still think of us as the favorite.
"We have a lot of potential."
Entering his eighth year leading North Scott, Case is enjoying this year from a coaching standpoint.
"It's been a blast. It's been kind of neat to piece things together that nobody kind of knows," he said. "I don't think there's really any expectations for us."
The task of replacing two all-staters and two lineup regulars will be far from easy.
Last season, opposing defenses were focused on stopping Grace Boffeli. Add in trying to limit passing lanes for Presley Case and figuring how to get around Adriane Latham, and the Lancers posed plenty of problems for foes on their way to an unblemished 26-0 record.
Role players who took a back seat are now prepared to step into the spotlight.
Scott is the lone starter back for the Lancers. The 5-foot-8 guard was the team's third-best scorer last season at 8.1 points per game, shooting over 35% from the field and beyond the arc in addition to missing just four free throws.
"Last year, I had to be somewhat of a leader, but I looked up to the seniors, their leadership and how they helped us get to where we went," Scott said. "I'm definitely taking in some of those reminders."
Teammate and classmate Reagan Schoening expects a breakout season from the Colorado-Mesa signee.
"I'm excited for her," she said of Scott. "This year, it'll be fun to see Sam break out of her shell. We've seen her become a leader."
Schoening and Hattie Hagedorn broke into the starting lineup in North Scott's season opener against Dubuque Hempstead, and Case expects the pair to bring consistency to the lineup.
Hagedorn played in 18 games last year, and the sophomore is prepared for an expanded role.
"My coaches have been telling me I was a listener before, now I'm a leader," Hagedorn said. "Everyone's going to show what they can do and contribute in every way. There's going to be so many new things that come into play."
In order to replenish an offense that finished in the top-three in 4A in points, rebounds and assists, the Lancers reloaded via four players joining the program.
Sisters Ashley and Kayla Fountain, Kate Schermerhorn and Chloe Lewandowski all transferred to North Scott with the expectation to continue the tradition of putting up a plethora of points.
"It's way more faster paced; it's challenging, but it's good for me," Ashley Fountain said. "We're all hard workers and we're pretty quick learners. We're all mentally driven."
Ashley Fountain, a senior, was the leading scorer at Bettendorf last year, averaging 10.6 points per game, while Schermerhorn and Lewandowski each played in double-digit games for the Bulldogs.
All have brought a similar trait during the early weeks of practice.
"They bring really good energy, good focus to practice," Schoening said. "That's going to help us go a long way."
Case had high praise for the eldest Fountain after a week of practice. He believes the new cast of players will continue where last year's group left off.
"Ashley puts the ball on the floor better than a lot of girls we've had in our program. She's strong," he said. "She can move side-to-side. We're trying not to put too much on (her) plate.
"She's probably the only girl that can play one-through-five."
Depth could be the strongest aspect of this North Scott team. Case believes he can play 12 or 13 girls in the early portion of the schedule, eventually cutting the rotation to eight or nine.
While no one is likely going to replace the production of Boffeli, sophomore Lauren Golinghorst, freshman Makayla Farnum and Lewandowksi will be the reinforcements in the post. All are 5-foot-10 or taller.
There will be times, in Case's eyes, that Scott will be playing down low in a small ball lineup.
"We're going to look at going some 5-out," Case said. "They're all different, what I've explained to them is we're going to use them in different areas. We just want them to get better."
Cora O'Neill and Lexi Ward, a pair of sophomores, are the two potential replacements in the defensive stopper role previously filled by Latham.
The offense, Ashley Fountain said, is currently more shored up than the defense. She has played with her new teammates a handful of times prior to the 2020-21 campaign, making the transition easier.
"It's really good for me, gives me more competition," she said. "It's going to get me to the best possible place."
Schoening agrees.
"We automatically work really well on offense," she said. "We're obviously still working on getting open for each other."
The season-long puzzle of fitting in a bunch of new pieces, coupled with the pandemic impacting the prep schedule seemingly every day, leads Case to believe this is going to be a season that will be interrupted quite a bit.
Still, he is firm in his belief the Lancers can get back to Des Moines.
"That experience is second-to-none," Case said. "You're going to have to be your own motor."
