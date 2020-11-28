Lancers want to 'prove a lot of people wrong' in quest for three-peat

For the quartet of returning players who stepped onto the court in at least 18 games a season ago, being overlooked is fine by them.

"It's in our head we have to prove a lot of people wrong," senior Samantha Scott said. "A lot of people think of us as the underdog, but I definitely still think of us as the favorite.

"We have a lot of potential."

Entering his eighth year leading North Scott, Case is enjoying this year from a coaching standpoint.

"It's been a blast. It's been kind of neat to piece things together that nobody kind of knows," he said. "I don't think there's really any expectations for us."

The task of replacing two all-staters and two lineup regulars will be far from easy.

Last season, opposing defenses were focused on stopping Grace Boffeli. Add in trying to limit passing lanes for Presley Case and figuring how to get around Adriane Latham, and the Lancers posed plenty of problems for foes on their way to an unblemished 26-0 record.

Role players who took a back seat are now prepared to step into the spotlight.