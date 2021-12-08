Local briefs

IHMVCU Shootout pairings revealed
After last year's IHMVCU Shootout was canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions in Illinois, the bi-state girls basketball event is back and bigger than ever.
The pairings for the fifth annual Shootout were released Wednesday afternoon. Slated for Jan. 8, it will feature 10 games at Augustana College's Carver Center and historic Wharton Field House in Moline.
North Scott and Geneseo, both ranked in their respective state and undefeated on the season, will play in the marquee game at 7:30 p.m. at the Carver Center.
Play at the Carver Center commences at 10:45 a.m. with Davenport West facing Mercer County. Assumption and Annawan follow at 12:30 p.m., followed by Davenport Central against United Township (2:15 p.m.), Central DeWitt meeting Moline (4 p.m.) and Pleasant Valley squaring off with Rock Island (5:45 p.m.) before the finale.
Wilton and Riverdale begin play at Wharton at 11:30 a.m., followed by West Liberty-Rockridge (1:15 p.m.), Davenport North-Alleman (3 pm) and Bettendorf-Sherrard (4:45 p.m.)
Before last year's event was called off, event coordinator Gary Thrapp expanded the Shootout from seven games to 10. Iowa has won the previous four Shootouts, including a 4-3 margin in the 2019-20 season.