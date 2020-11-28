MAC girls basketball capsules

Assumption
Coach: Jake Timm, first season
Last year: 16-8, 7-7 (4th)
Impact players: Katie Andersen, 5-5, sr. (5.6 ppg., 1.8 spg.); Dawsen Dorsey, 5-10, jr. (6.4 ppg., 3.7 rpg., 2.5 apg.); A.J. Schubert, 6-1, so. (9.9 ppg., 7.0 rpg.)
Fresh faces: Maddie Loken, 5-9, so.; Olivia Wardlow, sr.
Overview: Timm comes over to the girls side after being an assistant coach for the boys team under Matt Fitzpatrick. He'll have experience at the guard and front court spots with Andersen and Anna Wohlers joining Dorsey and Schubert. The Knights shot the ball at a 31.9% clip from behind the arc last season, the best in the conference.
Bettendorf
Coach: Brian Tritt, fifth season
Last year: 14-8, 11-5 (3rd)
Impact players: Izzy Appel, 5-9, jr. (43.3 FG%, 40 3FG%, 11 steals); Kate McAleer, 5-6, jr. (23 rebounds, 12 steals, 55 FT%); Nevaeh Morgan, 5-9, sr. (21 points, 37 rebounds in 22 games)
Fresh faces: Faith Furness, so.; Hattie Aanestad, so.
Overview: One of six metro teams not playing due to 100% virtual learning, the Bulldogs lost their top six scorers from last season. Morgan and Appel are the only returners to have started at least one game. Tritt believes the lack of experience will be made up for with athleticism. Bettendorf was the second best free throw and 3-point shooting team in the MAC last season.
Central DeWitt
Coach: Chad Specht, third season
Last year: 18-4 (2nd in WaMaC East)
Impact players: Talbot Kinney, 5-9, sr. (4.6 ppg., 4.6 rpg., 3.0 apg.); Allie Meadows, 5-8, jr. (15.4 ppg., 2.3 spg., 2.4 apg.); Taylor Veach, 5-11, jr. (20.5 ppg., 6.4 rpg., 53.8 FG%)
Fresh faces: EmmaGrace Hartman, 5-8, so.; Hannah Palzkill, 5-10, jr.
Overview: This will be the first year in the MAC for the Class 4A fifth-ranked Sabers, and they have garnered early respect by the league coaches (picked to finish in a tie for second). Veach and Meadows, a pair of 4A all-staters, as well as Kinney and Grace Pierce return to the starting lineup, and the top-seven scorers are all back. Three of DeWitt's four losses were by fewer than 12 points last year.
Clinton
Coach: Cathy Marx, second season
Last year: 2-20, 1-15 (9th)
Impact players: Makenzie Cooley, 5-10, sr. (6.5 ppg., 11.7 rpg., 41.9 FG%); Elle Davis, 5-6, sr. (10.4 ppg., 1.9 apg., 32% 3FG); Molly Shannon, 5-10, sr. (4.8 ppg., 5.3 rpg., 66 FT%)
Fresh faces: Avery Dohrn, 5-2, so.; Jamie Greenwalt, 5-5, jr.
Overview: Four starters for the River Queens are back, led by a scorer in Davis and a bruiser down low in Cooley. With no coaching turnover, it has led to smoother practices, and confidence is gaining under Marx's system. Clinton was the only team in the MAC to have over 500 turnovers last season.
Davenport Central
Coach: Rita Jett, sixth season
Last year: 9-12, 6-10 (7th)
Impact players: Bria Clark, 5-8, jr. (11.2 ppg., 51.5 FG%); Acoriana Lard, 5-8, sr. (8.2 ppg., 3.3 apg., 2.1 spg.,); Adriauna Mayfield, 5-7, jr. (10.3 ppg., 4.8 RPG., 45.5 3FG%)
Fresh faces: Bella Giacabne, jr.; Noelle Smith, 5-9, jr.
Overview: The nine wins were the most the Blue Devils had since a nine-win campaign in 2012-13. With six players who started at least nine games, led by Mayfield and Clark, Central will look for a rare season over .500. Jett is looking for improved team chemistry. The Blue Devils were last in the MAC in total rebounds (504) and made just 71 3-pointers.
Davenport North
Coach: Paul Rucker, second season
Last year: 18-5, 14-2 (2nd)
Impact players: Jordan Burch, 5-10, sr. (6.1 ppg., 3.8 rpg., 45.7 3FG%); Me'Kiyah Harris, 5-4, sr. (10.1 ppg., 1.6 apg.); Bella Sims, 5-4, sr. (9.1 ppg., 4.7 apg., 4.6 rpg.); Ivy Wilmington, 5-9, sr. (7.3 ppg., 3.3 rpg.)
Fresh faces: None provided due to limited preseason practices.
Overview: Eight seniors are on the Wildcats roster, most in the conference. Outside of North Scott, they went 14-0 against their other league foes a season ago. Rucker expects his group to succeed, no matter the circumstances. North, picked ninth in the Class 5A preseason rankings by the IGHSAU, was the second-highest scoring offense last season.
Davenport West
Coach: Pat Finn, third year
Last year: 2-19, 1-13 (8th)
Impact players: Kylee DeVore, 6-3, jr. (5.2 ppg., 8.3 rpg., 44 blocks); Kaitlyn Powell, 5-10, jr. (11.8 ppg., 4.3 rpg., 34 assists); Grace Schneiderman, 5-4, jr. (4.4 ppg., 29 steals)
Fresh faces: Sara Madden, 5-8, sr.; Madeline White, 5-5, so.
Overview: Powell and DeVore anchor a Falcons bunch that gets another year of experience playing together after winning their first conference contest since 2016. Finn expects his team to play with much more confidence. West will have to shoot better, ranking last in the MAC in all shooting categories last season.
Muscatine
Coach: Susan Orvis, 12th season
Last year: 11-11, 8-8 (5th)
Impact players: Zoey Long, 5-5, sr. (13.0 ppg., 32.5 3FG%); Madi Petersen, 6-0, sr. (6.8 ppg., 8.6 rpg.)
Fresh faces: Grace Bode, 5-7, jr.; Meadow Freers, 6-0, jr.; Emma Zillig, 5-9, sr.
Overview: Four starters return for the Muskies, as does the potential comeback of Northern Iowa commit Alicia Garcia, who had knee surgery in August of 2019. Orvis said Garcia is working her way back to play after missing all of last season, provided things go well in the recovery. Muscatine, ranked inside the top-15 in the initial Class 5A rankings, drew the least amount of fouls (200) and had the lowest number of turnovers (264) in the MAC last season.
North Scott
Coach: TJ Case, eighth season
Last year: 26-0, 16-0 (1st)
Impact players: Sam Scott, 5-9, sr. (8.1 ppg., 39.3 FG%, 38 3FG%, 82 FT%)
Fresh faces: Makayla Farnum, 5-10, fr.; Ashley Fountain, 5-8, sr.; Lauren Golinghorst, 5-11, so.; Hattie Hagedorn, 5-7, so.
Overview: The Lancers, the two-time defending Class 4A state champion, return 20.5% of their scoring from the 2019-20 campaign. Two of the games during the state title run were decided by at least three possessions. Athleticism and depth are two areas Case sees as strengths for his team.
Pleasant Valley
Coach: Jennifer Goetz, 10th season
Last year: 10-13, 6-10 (6th)
Impact players: Addie Kerkhoff, 5-8, jr. (7.7 ppg., 3.5 rpg.); Riley Vice, 6-1, sr. (3.5 ppg., 5.2 rpg.); Halle Vice, 5-10, so. (5.4 ppg. 72.4 FT%); Jessi Meyer, 5-6, sr. (5.1 ppg. 31.1 3FG%).
Fresh faces: Emily Wood, sr.
Overview: It was an uncharacteristic season for the Spartans in 2019-20, going under .500 for the first time since the 2008-09 campaign. Still, with 62% of the scoring back, there is reason for optimism. Goetz believes this year's version of PV will be deep and explosive with the usual up-tempo pace.
— Compiled by Zach Martin
