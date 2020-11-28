MAC girls basketball capsules

Overview: One of six metro teams not playing due to 100% virtual learning, the Bulldogs lost their top six scorers from last season. Morgan and Appel are the only returners to have started at least one game. Tritt believes the lack of experience will be made up for with athleticism. Bettendorf was the second best free throw and 3-point shooting team in the MAC last season.

Central DeWitt

Overview: This will be the first year in the MAC for the Class 4A fifth-ranked Sabers, and they have garnered early respect by the league coaches (picked to finish in a tie for second). Veach and Meadows, a pair of 4A all-staters, as well as Kinney and Grace Pierce return to the starting lineup, and the top-seven scorers are all back. Three of DeWitt's four losses were by fewer than 12 points last year.