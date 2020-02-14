MAC report: North Scott boys clinch outright title

Boys basketball

North Scott 59, Muscatine 38: Ty Anderson scored 17 of his game-high 23 points in the second half as North Scott clinched the outright Mississippi Athletic Conference championship Friday night in Muscatine.

North Scott (18-1, 14-0) led by just eight points at intermission but seized control after intermission. Sam Kilburg chipped in nine points for coach Shamus Budde's team.

“We didn’t really change anything at halftime,” Budde said. "We just finally started hitting shots and that was the difference. We got good looks in the first half and good looks in the second half, we just stepped up and knocked them down early in the second.”

Junior Noah Yahn led the Muskies with 15 points.

Girls basketball

North Scott 47, Muscatine 33: Grace Boffeli had 18 points as Class 4A top-ranked North Scott finished off an unbeaten regular season with its second win of the season over Muscatine.

Boffeli was the only player in the game to reach double figures. The Lancers (21-0, 16-0) led 14-6 after the opening quarter and stretched the margin to 16 points by intermission.