Many schools hold off on start of Illinois prep basketball season

IHSA and state officials have differing perspectives regarding the basketball season. State officials feel as if the season needs to be moved to the new temporary spring season. IHSA officials, on the advice of its Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, feel as if the sport could continue as originally scheduled, as long as the proper precautions were followed.

In an attempt to help come to an amenable stance on the issues of rising COVID-19 positivity rates across the state and being able to conduct a safe basketball season, IHSA officials have again reached out to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office for a sit down. IHSA officials have formally invited representatives from Governor Pritzker’s office and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) to attend next week's IHSA board meeting.

Additionally, the IHSA will also seek representation at the meeting from the Illinois Principals Association (IPA), the Illinois Association of School Administrators (IASA), the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE), and a coalition of nearly 200 school superintendents who recently contacted the Governor regarding school sports during the 2020-21 school year.