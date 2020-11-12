Many schools hold off on start of Illinois prep basketball season

No new game plans were set after a special board meeting Wednesday by the Illinois High School Association.
However, a few interesting numbers were revealed in the virtual update ahead of the board's regularly scheduled meeting on Nov. 19.
The board sent a survey to its 813 member schools of which 546 responded. Results revealed that nearly 300 IHSA schools do not plan to start basketball on Monday as originally scheduled. Another 212 schools remain unsure of their status.
Locally, superintendents at Western Big 6 Conference schools have already called for an unspecified delay for their schools' boys and girls teams.
A few area schools, including Sherrard and Riverdale, have approved Monday starting dates.
Many other schools have board meetings later this week or next at which time decisions are expected regarding the fate of the basketball season.
“The board recognizes the difficult decisions they have placed on member schools regarding basketball,” said Craig Anderson, IHSA executive director. “With a limited number of schools set to begin their season on Nov. 16, they believe it is prudent to adhere to IDPH guidance as they work with state officials to gain greater clarity on the metrics and mitigations required to conduct certain high school sports throughout the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.”
IHSA and state officials have differing perspectives regarding the basketball season. State officials feel as if the season needs to be moved to the new temporary spring season. IHSA officials, on the advice of its Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, feel as if the sport could continue as originally scheduled, as long as the proper precautions were followed.
In an attempt to help come to an amenable stance on the issues of rising COVID-19 positivity rates across the state and being able to conduct a safe basketball season, IHSA officials have again reached out to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office for a sit down. IHSA officials have formally invited representatives from Governor Pritzker’s office and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) to attend next week's IHSA board meeting.
Additionally, the IHSA will also seek representation at the meeting from the Illinois Principals Association (IPA), the Illinois Association of School Administrators (IASA), the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE), and a coalition of nearly 200 school superintendents who recently contacted the Governor regarding school sports during the 2020-21 school year.
“The board hopes to create a dialogue and build a more collaborative relationship with all the entities involved with developing sports policy in our state as everyone tries to navigate the myriad issues caused by the pandemic,” said Anderson. “The board’s decision to move forward with the IHSA basketball season was not meant to be adversarial. It was rooted in a desire to receive more direct communication and data from our state partners. They hope all the groups will see the mutual benefit of increased discourse and be represented at the meeting on November 19.”
The Board also announced that schools who plan to begin basketball practice on Monday should adhere to the Level 1 mitigations from the IDPH All Sports Policy until at least next Thursday after the board meeting.
IHSA officials plan to provide more direction on basketball practice and games following next week's board meeting.
