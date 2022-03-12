Matt's Musings: Shot clock era awaits next season

The buzzer has sounded on the high school basketball season. A new age of hoops tips off next winter — the shot clock era.

When the 2022-23 season commences next November, a 35-second shot clock will be instituted for Iowa boys and girls basketball. The Illinois High School Association plans to discuss the subject again this summer and could implement a shot clock within the next year or two.

Regardless if you are a proponent, opponent or indifferent about it, there is no doubt it will change the game.

After covering about 75 games this winter — girls and boys — we will see it have a greater impact on postseason contests than the regular season.

There were multiple instances in the past two weeks at the girls and boys state tournaments where teams chewed up a minute or more of clock at the end of a half or game to get the final shot.

Now if you have possession in a tie or one-score game with 50 seconds to a minute remaining, do you play two-for-one or milk almost the whole 35 seconds? We are apt to see more strategy at the end of quarters and halves.

How will teams that play deliberate adjust? It will require players and coaches to be more creative. It brings more basketball skill and action into the game. Those are all good things.

Conversely, will we see more ill-advised shots to avoid a violation?

I had a coach tell me last week a shot clock won't guarantee improvement, but it will show which teams are prepared.

It can really benefit well-disciplined defensive teams, which are only required to defend for 35 seconds now compared to a minute or longer.

One thing is certain: A team can no longer stall its way to a victory in the fourth quarter.

Rise in medical forfeits

The college wrestling season is a grind. It is long. It is difficult.

Coaches want to do everything they can to make sure their athletes are as healthy as possible to vie for a national championship in mid-March.

That's the ultimate destination. I get it.

Still, 25 medical forfeits at last weekend's Big Ten Conference tournament was not a good look for the sport.

It was particularly disheartening to see wrestlers refuse to take the mat in a championship match — Iowa's Jaydin Eierman didn't face Penn State's Nick Lee at 141 pounds and Iowa's Tony Cassioppi didn't wrestle Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson of Minnesota at heavyweight.

It probably did not sit well with the higher-ups at the Big Ten Network given Eierman/Lee was an NCAA finals rematch from last year and Stevenson is the most popular name in the sport right now. We want to see those guys wrestle.

I'm in no position to question the legitimacy of those injuries, but it seems winning a Big Ten tournament title does not have the same luster as it once did.

Plenty of Madness in Iowa

We'll find out Sunday night, but there is a realistic chance seven of the eight Division I men's and women's basketball programs in Iowa will be participating in a postseason tournament.

Iowa and Iowa State men are headed to the NCAA tournament. UNI is assured a spot in the National Invitational Tournament for capturing the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title. Drake, with 24 wins, likely will join UNI in the NIT.

On the women's side, Iowa and Iowa State are locks to host first- and second-round games in the NCAA tournament. UNI has 22 wins and is playing for an automatic spot into the NCAA tournament field with a win Sunday against Illinois State. Even with a loss, the Panthers will find themselves in some postseason tournament. Drake (18-13) is probably the one team left out.

It is quite remarkable since the Iowa and Iowa State men weren't on anybody's radar last November.

Most figured Iowa was in rebuilding mode after losing Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp, C.J. Fredrick and Jack Nunge. Iowa State was 2-22 overall and winless in eight Big 12 games.

Fran McCaffery and T.J. Otzelberger deserve plenty of credit for having their teams exceed expectations this winter.

Matt Coss is the regional sports editor for the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus. You can contact him at mcoss@qctimes.com

