Muskie girls pull away for win

Late-game situations haven’t exactly been kind to the Muscatine Muskies this season — or even seasons past.
Against Pleasant Valley on Tuesday, the Muskies did anything but struggle late.
Muscatine sank 11 of 13 free throws in the fourth quarter, helping Muscatine put up its best scoring output of the season thus far in a 51-38 win.
Coming into Tuesday night’s Mississippi Athletic Conference matchup, the Pleasant Valley Spartans averaged just over 50 points a game while the Muscatine Muskies came in around 34.
“We wanted to keep the pressure up and force the tempo,” Muscatine head coach Susan Orvis said. “(PV) plays very fast, so I was really pleased that we were able to get a handle on our tempo, slow some things down and get different parts of our offense going, which was a big plus for us tonight. … We’re going to need.”
For the Spartans, it was just the second time they have been held under 50 points this season, the first coming when PV played the Muskies at home on Dec. 18.
Muscatine didn’t just get quality at the free throw line, the team found quantity, too, as the Spartans’ foul situation put Muscatine in the bonus late in the third quarter, setting the stage for the Muskies to make hay at the line in the fourth.
Junior Grace Bode did much of the heavy lifting late, going 6-of-6 at the free throw line over the final six and a half minutes of the game. Bode finished with eight, all of which came on free throws.
When the Muskies were running their offense, it was the post play of seniors Alicia Garcia and Madi Petersen that gave Pleasant Valley fits.
Garcia enjoyed one of her best performances since suffering a devastating knee injury that kept her out the entire 2019-20 season.
Garcia finished with a game-high 16 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the floor while also chipping in three assists and a block.
All three of Garcia’s assists were on feeds from the high post to Petersen down low, and the duo combined for 11 rebounds.
“(Alicia) looked like she felt good tonight,” Orvis said. “She was confident. I think it started for her on the offensive glass, she got a couple touches in there, and the way they were playing the high post, she got to the rim a couple times. And to see her and Madi work together so well, along with Emma Zillig working the baseline, the confidence grew in all of them.
“It was great to see that out of all of them.”
Petersen finished with 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting.
Muscatine (2-5, 2-4 MAC) trailed 13-10 after the first, but charged ahead when Garcia converted an hoop and foul for a three-point play with 3:42 left before the halftime horn to put the Muskies up 17-15.
Pleasant Valley (7-3, 4-3 MAC) played pressure defense throughout, which gave the Muskies trouble early, but once the Muskies seemed to solve the press, there wasn’t much looking back.
“We know what we’re going to see in PV,” said Orvis. “They were trying to push that pressure defense, so once we settled down a little bit, the kids did a nice job slowing down, making the easy pass, using their fakes and bounce passes — all those little details — and we got ourselves in the paint and found some balanced scoring, too.”
Pleasant Valley kept it close through the early portion of the fourth, but whereas the Muskie lead hovered around six through the second and third quarters, the Spartans trailed by double digits for much of the fourth.
Sophomore Halle Vice, who came in as PV’s leading scorer at 12.6 points per game was held to just two points, which came in the first.
Seniors Riley Vice and Emily Wood shared the Spartan team lead in points with 10 apiece.
Muscatine will be in action next against Davenport Central on the road Friday, Jan. 15. Central knocked off undefeated Central DeWitt Tuesday night, 61-51.
“Pleasant Valley was pressuring so high up tonight, they were giving us the interior,” Orvis said. “We just needed to be patient enough and deliberate enough to know when to take it. I was pleased the way our kids responded.”