No Warkins tournaments leaves holiday basketball void

"Yeah, it's kind of different going into the break, especially last Wednesday. We would have been playing round one, our doubleheader day," Howell said. "It's been a little different. I did joke with (first-year Prophetstown A.D. Derick Cox) that he caught a break and got a reprieve for one year."

For Winckler, the pause in the season goes deeper than missing tournament games.

"The biggest thing, and the hardest for me, is not having the time with the guys," said the 1996 Erie graduate and former hoops standout, a member of the school's Hall of Fame. "It's been incredible having the time with my own family, but these guys are also like a part of my family.

"I was looking at the forecast for this week at home and saw that it called for snow, and I started thinking if the games were going to be played and that we'd at least already had the doubleheader day. It's been really strange."

At the same time, Winckler feels that the year off could help in terms of strengthening the Warkins Classic for the years to come.

"This lets us reflect on the tourney, and the direction we're headed in," he said. "Thinking about what's best for all the teams involved. We're using this as a reset, and hopefully next year's event will be bigger and better than what we've had up to this point."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0