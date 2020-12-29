No Warkins tournaments leaves holiday basketball void

For the first time in nearly 20 years, both gymnasiums at Erie High School are empty and quiet this week instead of filled with the sights and sounds of holiday basketball tournament play at its best.
The same goes for both of Prophetstown's gyms, which over the last two years had become an integral part of the annual Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic with the advent of the Erie-Prophetstown boys and girls basketball co-op programs.
The boys tournament traces its beginnings to 2002, with the girls version of the Warkins Classic making its debut in 2009. Both tournaments have featured a combination of several of the Quad-Cities area's top teams along with squads from surrounding areas.
Last year's Classic was marked by the addition of the boys team from Beecher, a River Valley Conference school located just south of Chicago. The 2018 addition of Western Big 6 Conference member Alleman to the boys field also helped to widen the tournament's scope.
Unfortunately, as is the case with other tournaments around Illinois, the 2020 Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic wound up being a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under normal circumstances, it would have tipped off last Wednesday, and continued Monday through today.
"I miss getting to see all the kids running around and playing basketball, and all the great games being played," said Erie athletic director and assistant principal Brian Howell. "But, it's also catching up with people from out of town that I get to see this time of the year. It's all the little things that you miss a lot.
"This puts it in perspective, all the things you normally take for granted."
In addition to the Alleman and Beecher boys teams, the 2019 edition of the Warkins Classic featured both the boys and girls teams from Lincoln Trail Conference member Mercer County as well as E-P's Three Rivers Conference rivals Fulton, Morrison and Orion and Northwest Upstate Illini member Stockton.
Also representing the TRAC were the boys teams from Riverdale and Sterling Newman and the Bureau Valley and Rockridge girls squads. Joining MerCo from the LTC were the Wethersfield girls and the Stark County boys, with the Lena-Winslow boys cagers also representing the NUIC. Other leagues represented are the West Central (Monmouth-Roseville girls) and the Prairieland (Knoxville girls).
"We were going to have the same field (this year), and we are planning on coming back next year," Howell stated. "I'm actually sending out contracts for next year's tournament next week."
With no tournament to help preside over this week, Howell has found the time to attend to his other administrative duties, as well as taking the opportunity to have the kitchen of his home remodeled. Veteran E-P boys' coach Ryan Winckler is on a family vacation in Florida.
Still, both admit that not having basketball this week is a strange feeling.
"Yeah, it's kind of different going into the break, especially last Wednesday. We would have been playing round one, our doubleheader day," Howell said. "It's been a little different. I did joke with (first-year Prophetstown A.D. Derick Cox) that he caught a break and got a reprieve for one year."
For Winckler, the pause in the season goes deeper than missing tournament games.
"The biggest thing, and the hardest for me, is not having the time with the guys," said the 1996 Erie graduate and former hoops standout, a member of the school's Hall of Fame. "It's been incredible having the time with my own family, but these guys are also like a part of my family.
"I was looking at the forecast for this week at home and saw that it called for snow, and I started thinking if the games were going to be played and that we'd at least already had the doubleheader day. It's been really strange."
At the same time, Winckler feels that the year off could help in terms of strengthening the Warkins Classic for the years to come.
"This lets us reflect on the tourney, and the direction we're headed in," he said. "Thinking about what's best for all the teams involved. We're using this as a reset, and hopefully next year's event will be bigger and better than what we've had up to this point."