North Scott girls clamp down on defense in season-opening win

ELDRIDGE — For a team with no seniors on its roster, North Scott showed some poise in the closing minutes of its season-opening 56-53 win over Iowa City Liberty on Tuesday at The Pit.

The seventh-ranked Lancers held the Lightning without a field goal for the final five minutes of regulation until the visitors made a pair of long-range 3-pointers in the final 10 seconds to close the gap.

“Our energy down the stretch was exactly what we needed,” said Devvin Davis, who is in her first year as the Lancers’ head coach. “Then we finished some free throws to put us up, and I think that was key at the end.”

After a scramble for the basketball led to a steal and a layup for Liberty’s Madeline Casey that trimmed North Scott’s lead to 46-44 with just over five minutes remaining, the Lancers buckled down on the defensive end.

And Cora O’Neill, who left the game with a calf cramp after that same scramble for the ball, came back in and made three key foul shots that pushed the Lancers’ lead to five with 1:21 left.

“Both my legs were kind of twitching a little bit, but I kind of just pushed through,” O’Neill said. “I knew it was crucial because it was close.”