North Scott holds off Central late as Phillips scores 21

Nearly letting an eight-point lead slip away, the North Scott High School boys basketball team had to earn points the hard way to finish a win at Davenport Central.

Oliver Hughes (14 points) hit two free throws late to regain the Lancers’ lead in what turned out to be a 46-42 Mississippi Athletic Conference road win.

Kavon Phillips scored a game-high 21 points for North Scott (9-7, 7-6 MAC), which won its first road game since a 58-56 win at Clinton on Dec. 14.

Central’s Kaden Johnson (10 points) sank two free throws to tie the game at 42 with 1:08 to play, but his next jumper came up short after Hughes put the Lancers up two with 12.9 seconds left.

Keilan Rush also scored 10 points for the Blue Devils (3-13, 3-10 MAC), who trailed 34-26 after three quarters. Central led 12-8 after one before an 18-6 swing in the Lancers’ favor in the second quarter.

North Scott finished 13 of 21 at the line and 10 of 15 in the fourth quarter.

“It’s a good win for us anytime we can go on the road and get a win,” North Scott coach Shamus Budde said. “I’m proud the guys stuck together and found a way to win.”

North Scott got the win despite shooting 29 % (15 of 51) from the field.

“We missed a lot of layups and gave up a number of buckets in transition,” Budde said. “We’re going to have to clean that up.”

A message of playing aggressively helped encourage driving to the basket and drawing fouls. Phillips scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half as Central played physical defense and made jump shots difficult.

Budde credited Phillips’ ability to attack what the defense gave him as his teammates found him when he had good looks. He scored 13 points during the Lancers’ run in the second quarter.

The Lancers’ defense locked down late as Central finished 34% (17 of 50) from the field.

Johnson scored eight of his 10 points in the fourth quarter as DC outscored the Lancers 16-12 in the final frame. Jamarion Readus hit a 3-pointer to help kickstart Central’s final push.

Nine Blue Devils scored in the close loss.

“Glad to get one on the road,” Budde said.

