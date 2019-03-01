PEKIN — It is all about timing. For the Pekin Dragons the timing has been right on the money.
After starting the season 6-10, Pekin won eight of 10 to end the regular season and got to host the regional tournament on its home court. They used that advantage to the best, capping it off with a 51-44 come-from-behind win over Rock Island in the Class 4A Pekin Regional title game in Friday.
"They have been shooting the ball well, and we needed to score points," RI coach Thom Sigel said. "What did we have (four) points in the second quarter? And that hurt."
The Rocks (19-10) had a great start to the game, grabbing an 11-4 lead early in the second quarter as Pekin (17-12) was 2-for-15 shooting. Then, Dragon guard Max Jones went on a 14-0 run of his own to put his team ahead 18-11.
Rock Island scored the last two of the second quarter and started the second half with a 12-2 run to grab the lead. They seemed to be in great shape up 28-21 late in the third and went up as much as eight at 33-25.
"We were getting the ball in good spots and Jordan (Rice) kind of took over the offense," Sigel said. "Basketball is a game of runs. They had one early, we had one in the third quarter."
Then, things fell apart. The Dragons scored the late in the third to make it 33-27, then Rice opened the third with a missed 3 that turned into a 3 at the other end. Then, a breakaway basket seconds later sent Pekin on the run that put the Rocks in trouble.
"We ran a play to start the fourth quarter and got exactly what we wanted," Sigel said. "I think Jordan just got a little excited and shot it long. If that goes in and we go up nine, that is a huge shot. Instead, they get a quick basket, their crowd got into it and the momentum switched."
Still, RI was able to regain the lead on a JaMir Price 3 to make it 40-39. RI got the ball back and took nearly a minute off the clock before missing an open shot.
"We weren't holding it to the end, just trying to get them spread out on defense," Sigel said. "We got it spread and got the ball to the high post but didn't really get the shot we wanted to get."
At the other end, Pekin got 6-foot-7 Patrick Torrey in deep, and he scored and was fouled on the play. Price was then called for a charge, his fifth foul, to turn it into a free-throw-shooting contest for the Dragons, who made eight straight to put the win on ice.
"Pekin just does a really good job of spreading the defense and finding the open man," Sigel said. "We knew Torrey (13 points and eight rebounds) could hurt us, but we wanted to try to stop their shooters. We lost them some, but for the most part we did what we wanted to.
"On offense, we wanted to get it inside, but when we did early, we just flipped the ball up at the basket instead of going hard to the rim. In the end, this was a game where we needed to put points on the board, and 44 isn't enough."
Rice led the Rocks with 18 points, Price added 10 before fouling out and Taurean Holtam totaled eight points and 12 rebounds.
For Pekin, Jones finished with 20 points.