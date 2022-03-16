Pepsi Iowa-Illinois Senior All-Star game set for Monday

Fresh off a state runner-up finish last week, Central DeWitt seniors Shawn Gilbert and Gibson McEwen will take the court together one last time next week.

The rosters have been finalized for Monday's Pepsi Iowa-Illinois Senior All-Star Basketball games held at Augustana College's Carver Center.

The Iowa boys team features four players who received all-state honors this season in Gilbert, McEwen, Assumption's Noah Mack and Pleasant Valley's Ryan Dolphin.

The Iowa girls squad is highlighted by a pair of Division I signees in Central DeWitt's Allie Meadows (Western Illinois) and Taylor Veach (Illinois State).

Rock Island's Amarion Nimmers, Marieon Anderson and Baker Beal are scheduled to participate for the Illinois boys side along with Rockridge all-stater Nate Henry and Moline's Kyle Taylor and Rob Pulliam.

The Illinois girls team features first team all-stater Kammie Ludwig of Geneseo and Rock Island's Imari McDuffy (honorable mention all-state).

The girls game will tip at 6 p.m., with the boys game to follow around 7:30 p.m. There will be a 3-point contest at halftime of the girls game and a dunk contest at halftime of the boys game.

Black Hawk's Kannon Burrage (boys) and Logan Frye (girls) will serve as the Illinois coaches. Pleasant Valley's Jennifer Goetz (girls) and former Muscatine head coach Terry Youngbauer (boys) will be the coaches for the Iowa side.

Mediacom 22 Quad Cities will televise the event and QCSportsNet.com will provide live audio play-by-play.

Admission is $5 for spectators.

Girls rosters

Iowa: Allie Meadows, Central DeWitt; Taylor Veach, Central DeWitt; Dawsen Dorsey, Assumption; Adriauna Mayfield, Dav. Central; Aniah Smith, Dav. Central; Addie Kerkhoff, Pleasant Valley; Kate McAleer, Bettendorf; Izzy Appel, Bettendorf; Jamie Greenwalt, Clinton; Bria Clark, Dav. Central; Megan Schiltz, Pleasant Valley; Kelsey Drake, Wilton

Illinois: Kammie Ludwig, Geneseo; Imari McDuffy, Rock Island; Kadence Tatum, Moline; Bri Stewart, Rock Island; Ali Rapps, Geneseo; Abby Lingafelter, Galesburg; Averi Rangel, Alleman; Ashley Jones, Abingdon-Avon; Kadynce Lydic, Galesburg; Jordan Porter, Geneseo; Kierney McDonald, Rockridge; Sydney Adamson, Sherrard

Boys rosters

Iowa: Cade Guinn, Dav. North; Gibson McEwen, Central DeWitt; Ivan Prug, Assumption; Jai Jensen, Clinton; Jermaine Gardner, Dav. West; Joel Lawlor, Pleasant Valley; Kaden Johnson, Dav. Central; Mike Lowery, Dav. North; Noah Mack, Assumption; Ryan Dolphin, Pleasant Valley; Shawn Gilbert, Central DeWitt; NaZion Caruthers, Dav. West

Illinois: Amarion Nimmers, Rock Island; Jeremiah Babers, Galesburg; Mareion Anderson, Rock Island; Koen Derry, Galesburg; Kyle Taylor, Moline; Rob Pulliam, Moline; Baker Beal, Rock Island; Mahki Johnson, United Township; Brandon Stone, Riverdale; Nate Henry, Rockridge; Alex Egipciaco, Galesburg; Dre Egipciaco, Galesburg

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0