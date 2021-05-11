Polite excited to have Rock Island boys' basketball job

Polite said he will teach physical education and health at the high school.

He said he has yet to set his coaching staff but hoped to retain some of the current staff.

Dr. Reginald Lawrence, District 40 superintendent, welcomed Polite to the Rock Island family.

“We feel as if you will be a great fit in our district,” said Lawrence, noting Polite is taking over a position with high expectations. “We feel as if we definitely brought in the right person.”

And Polite, who has a 117-123 head coaching record in nine prep seasons, feels as if he is the right person for the job.

“There may have been better candidates that had better records, but I’m not sure they could have found anybody who was a better fit personality-wise,” Polite said. “I’m really, really excited about the opportunity because I feel like it’s truly a great fit for me and I think I’m a great fit for them.”

Polite told the board that he was “honored” to be selected for the position.