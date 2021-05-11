Polite excited to have Rock Island boys' basketball job

Marc Polite is ready to take on his second stint as a boys basketball coach in the Western Big 6 Conference and feels he is much better prepared for this go-around as he takes over at Rock Island High School.
The 43-year-old was officially approved for the post Tuesday night at the regularly scheduled school board meeting after a 45-minute closed session.
“Absolutely. Just more seasoning,” he said of being a different coach now with a few years experience under his belt than he had in his first head-coaching job at United Township High School, his alma mater. “I think many times as a young coach you don’t know what you don’t know.
“A lot of times, I feel like from a knowledge standpoint, I think I was where I needed to be then, but there were other phases that I really needed to sharpen up on.
"I think over these last how many years, those areas have become strengths of mine. The versatility, being able to play different ways, different methods of motivation, how to communicate and see problems before they come. If you know anything about high school coaching, you know that a big chunk of your job is dealing with conflict and dealing with issues, and being able to stay ahead of those things is so important in being able to run a program smoothly.
“That’s why I’m so excited about this opportunity because I’m a much, much better coach now than I was prior to this.”
Polite said he will teach physical education and health at the high school.
He said he has yet to set his coaching staff but hoped to retain some of the current staff.
Dr. Reginald Lawrence, District 40 superintendent, welcomed Polite to the Rock Island family.
“We feel as if you will be a great fit in our district,” said Lawrence, noting Polite is taking over a position with high expectations. “We feel as if we definitely brought in the right person.”
And Polite, who has a 117-123 head coaching record in nine prep seasons, feels as if he is the right person for the job.
“There may have been better candidates that had better records, but I’m not sure they could have found anybody who was a better fit personality-wise,” Polite said. “I’m really, really excited about the opportunity because I feel like it’s truly a great fit for me and I think I’m a great fit for them.”
Polite told the board that he was “honored” to be selected for the position.
“This is Rock Island. This a program that has such a historical importance to the state of Illinois,” Polite said to the board after being unanimously approved. “For me to be honored enough to be able to lead this program, you guys don’t know how excited I am. I really truly believe that great things are on the horizon and I really, really believe in the mission and different things that are going on within this community and I’m so, so excited to get to work and get started.
“One thing you’ll learn is that relationships are everything to me. It’s so, so important to learn about our kids. By learning about them, you know how to coach them, you know how to motivate them, you know how to do the things necessary for them to reach their best.”
Polite takes over for Thom Sigel, who stepped away from the program last month after his 20th season during which time he accumulated a 375-189 record at the school. He finished with a 14-2 record this past season and an unofficial Big 6 title with a 12-1 mark, finishing with 12 straight league wins.
He had a 26-year career and a 502-241 record that included state championships at both Rock Island (2011) and Rock Falls (1999) where he coached six years before coming to the Quad-Cities.
"We are very excited to welcome Coach Marc Polite to the Rock Island School District Coaching family,” Rock Island High School athletic director Michelle Lillis said in a statement confirming Polite’s hiring. “We are confident that he will become a positive asset to our program, our school, and our community. I believe our athletes will find that Coach Polite will help each one of them grow to be the best they can be.”
Polite was a standout athlete and basketball player at UTHS and returned to coach the Panthers to an 88-108 record in seven seasons between the 2008-09 and 2014-15 seasons.
The 1996 UT graduate earned his bachelor’s degree from Eastern Illinois University in 2000, where he was a standout basketball player.
For the last two years, Polite coached at Davenport North High School. He led the Wildcats to a 29-15 record that included a run to the Class 4A state quarterfinals in his first season.
He said it was a difficult decision leaving North, a program that was on the upswing.
In between his first two high school coaching positions, Polite was an assistant men's coach at Black Hawk College.