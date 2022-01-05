Prep basketball: Area teams gather momentum with holiday tourney titles

The first half of the 2021-22 high school basketball season is in the rear-view mirror, with area teams returning to their regular routines this week — well, at least as regular as Mother Nature and the COVID-19 pandemic will allow.
Four squads head into the second half of their seasons riding waves of momentum after celebrating the Christmas season with first-place finishes at their respective holiday tournaments.
Highlighting that group is the Geneseo girls' basketball team, which capped a perfect 2021 by winning the large-school championship at Bloomington-Normal's State Farm Holiday Classic.
Led by senior guard and all-tournament honoree Kammie Ludwig, the Lady Leafs (16-0) took the title with a 52-49 overtime victory over Washington, rallying after trailing the Lady Panthers by as much as 11 in the third quarter.
Ludwig had 13 points in that game as one of three Leafs to score in double digits, a trio led by junior guard Danielle Beach's 20 points and including junior forward Annie Wirth's 10 points.
Not only did Geneseo have to top a 13-4 Washington club to take the State Farm title, it bested a 13-2 Morton squad 68-51 in the semifinals behind Ludwig's 25 points.
After their big week in central Illinois, the Class 3A top-ranked Leafs return to the business of Western Big 6 Conference play Thursday, taking on Moline at 7 at Wharton Field House.
At Erie's Cliff Warkins Holiday Classic, the Fulton boys' squad showed its resiliency after a 51-50 loss to Morrison on Dec. 16.
With sophomore forward Baylen Damhoff scoring 77 points in four games to earn all-tournament honors, the Steamers went 4-0 to capture their first Warkins championship, capping their run with a 52-43 victory over a 14-3 Riverdale squad.
Since its last-second setback to Morrison — which Fulton topped 65-23 in its Warkins opener — the Class 1A second-ranked Steamers have reeled off eight straight wins and are now 16-1 after Tuesday evening's 66-44 win over Bureau Valley.
Another area boys' squad mining holiday gold was Ridgewood, which won not one but two tournament titles last month.
First, the Spartans took the title at the United Holiday Tournament in Monmouth on Dec. 17, with a 26-point game by senior guard Josh Maher leading the way in a 55-48 finals win over the host Red Storm, a win that snapped United's 12-game win streak.
Then to wrap up December, Ridgewood reeled off three straight wins to take the crown at the 93rd annual Princeville Holiday Tournament, capped with a 71-63 championship game win over Varna Midland.
The senior guard trio of Lucas Kessinger, Maher and Aaron Gotthardt combined for 55 of the Spartans' 71 points in the title game, with Kessinger tallying 21 points and Maher right behind with 20. Kessinger notched 57 points in three Princeville wins, with Gotthardt scoring 54.
Following with Tuesday's 78-67 win over ROWVA-Williamsfield in its Lincoln Trail Conference opener, Ridgewood is 12-4 and has won eight of its last 10 games.
The Rockridge girls' squad finished the 2021 portion of its schedule on a high note at the Cliff Warkins Holiday Classic, going 4-0 and topping previously undefeated Monmouth-Roseville 42-29 in the title game.
The senior all-tournament duo of guard Madison Heisch and forward Kierney McDonald combined to score 87 points in the Rockets' four Warkins victories. In their first game of '22, the Rockets (14-4) tangled with Mon-Rose again, and again came out on top with a 44-27 victory.
Its five-game winning streak has come after Rockridge had suffered a tough 51-49 overtime setback to Moline on Dec. 21, a game in which the Rockets led by seven at halftime and held an eight-point lead midway through the fourth quarter.