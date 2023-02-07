Boys basketball

Bettendorf 74, Clinton 46: After a sluggish first quarter, the Bettendorf High School boys basketball team took off and ran away with a Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over winless Clinton Tuesday evening.

Leading just 11-9 after the opening eight minutes, Bettendorf took control by halftime with a 33-18 lead and kept adding to the advantage in the final 16 minutes.

BHS shook off last Friday's loss to North Scott that ended its six-game win streak.

The win moves the Bulldogs to 13-5, 11-4 in MAC action ahead of Friday’s game at Davenport Assumption and dropped the River Kings to 0-18, 0-15 MAC.

North Scott 69, Muscatine 56: The second quarter proved to be pivotal in Tuesday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference boys’ basketball game as the North Scott Lancers booked a league victory over the hosting Muscatine Muskies.

The Lancers led 13-8 after one quarter, but then outscored the Muskies (4-13, 4-11 MAC) by nine in second frame to lead 36-22 at halftime. The hosts cut only one point off the deficit in the third quarter before the team's played even in the fourth.

The victory kept North Scott (14-4, 11-4 MAC) in a second-place tie with Bettendorf (14-4, 11-4 MAC) two games behind league-leading Pleasant Valley (13-5, 13-2 MAC).

Girls basketball

Assumption 70, Davenport West 18: The Davenport Assumption Knights left little doubt as to the outcome of Tuesday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference contest, taking it to the host West Falcons.

Assumption (12-8, 11-6 MAC) sprinted to a 17-3 lead after the first quarter and led 30-10 at halftime in dropping West to 1-18, 0-17 MAC.

Senior Ava Schubert led the victorious Knights with 15 points and seven rebounds, adding two blocks and two steals to her line. Juniors Lexi Hayes and Holly Jondle each added 12 points for Assumption.

North Scott 69, Muscatine 43: North Scott raced out of the gate in the first quarter and never looked back en route to a 69-43 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory at The Pit on Tuesday.

The Lancers led 26-8 after eight minutes of play and never let the Muskies (4-16, 4-13 MAC) back in the contest after that.

North Scott (11-9, 11-6 MAC) was led by Kendall Knisley’s game-high 17 points. She had plenty of support, though, as Makayla Farnum and Lauren Golinghorst each added 14 and McKenzie Moeller tossed in 10.

Senior Jazzy Jones led Muscatine with 13 points. The Muskies close the regular season at home Friday against Davenport West.

Bettendorf 61, Clinton 33: The short drive to Clinton was worth it Tuesday evening for the Bettendorf High School girls basketball team as coach Brian Tritt’s club cruised to a Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over the hosting Clinton River Queens.

Bettendorf (11-9, 9-8 MAC) had three players lead the offense in double-digit scoring. Lillie Petersen led the Bulldogs with 19 points, Lucy Aanestad added 16 and Faith Furness 10. BHS closes the regular season at home Thursday against Davenport Assumption.

The loss dropped Clinton to 3-17, 2-15 MAC ahead of Friday’s regular-season finale at North Scott.