PREP BASKETBALL: Illinois coaches earn recognition

In spite of a COVID-19 shortened regular season and no shot for postseason hardware, several Illinois Quad-Cities area boys' and girls' basketball teams found ways to shine this past winter.
Among area boys' squads, Rock Island and Rockridge emerged as champions in the Western Big 6 Conference and the Three Rivers Conference's West Division, respectively, while United and Wethersfield ended up crowned as Lincoln Trail Conference co-champions.
On the girls' side, Geneseo suffered just two losses en route to winning the WB6 crown, while Riverdale did even better by going undefeated in an abbreviated eight-game campaign to repeat as Three Rivers West champions.
The coaches of all of those aforementioned squads, along with several of their peers, were recently acknowledged for their efforts by earning Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Coach of the Year honors for their respective classes and districts.
Geneseo girls' coach Scott Hardison was named the IBCA's Class 3A Coach of the Year for District 11, with Riverdale's Jay Hatch earning a similar honor in 2A.
Hardison's Lady Leafs posted a 13-2 finish this past season, which included an 11-2 conference mark as they outdistanced runner-up Moline to win the Big 6. Hatch's Rams followed their fourth-place IHSA state of the previous season with an 8-0 record and a 6-0 TRAC West mark, topping Sherrard 45-31 in the season finale to secure their third straight league crown.
Rock Island boys' coach Thom Sigel announced his retirement following a season in which he guided the Rocks to a 14-2 finish that included a 12-1 Big 6 ledger, reeling off 12 straight conference wins following a 50-49 loss to United Township.
In a final tribute, he was named the IBCA's 3A boys' Coach of the Year for District 11. Joining Sigel was Moline boys' coach Sean Taylor, the IBCA's 4A Coach of the Year for District 11 after leading the Maroons (15-3) to a second-place WB6 showing with an 11-3 conference mark.
A similar honor for Class 2A went to Rockridge's Andy Saey. His Rockets (8-1) ran the table to win the TRAC West at 7-0, topping runner-up Fulton (12-2, 7-1) 56-47 on the season's final night to secure the championship.
Fulton boys coach R.J. Coffey joined Wethersfield's Jeff Parsons to earn 1A Coach of the Year honors in District 11.
Parsons' Flying Geese finished 15-1 and posted an 8-1 LTC mark, with a 71-66 loss to United (14-2, 6-1) resulting in the Geese sharing the unofficial regular-season league title with the Red Storm. United coach Doug Dennison was tabbed as 1A's District 16 Coach of the Year.