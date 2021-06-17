PREP BASKETBALL: Illinois coaches earn recognition

In spite of a COVID-19 shortened regular season and no shot for postseason hardware, several Illinois Quad-Cities area boys' and girls' basketball teams found ways to shine this past winter.

Among area boys' squads, Rock Island and Rockridge emerged as champions in the Western Big 6 Conference and the Three Rivers Conference's West Division, respectively, while United and Wethersfield ended up crowned as Lincoln Trail Conference co-champions.

On the girls' side, Geneseo suffered just two losses en route to winning the WB6 crown, while Riverdale did even better by going undefeated in an abbreviated eight-game campaign to repeat as Three Rivers West champions.

The coaches of all of those aforementioned squads, along with several of their peers, were recently acknowledged for their efforts by earning Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Coach of the Year honors for their respective classes and districts.

Geneseo girls' coach Scott Hardison was named the IBCA's Class 3A Coach of the Year for District 11, with Riverdale's Jay Hatch earning a similar honor in 2A.