Boys basketball

North Scott 69, Davenport North 61: The North Scott Lancers trailed almost the entire first half of Friday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference battle against Davenport North at The Pit.

But when the Lancers finally got the lead in the third quarter, they didn’t relinquish it en route to a victory to close the regular season and lock up a share of second place in the conference with a 13-5 record. North Scott rolls into post-season play with a 16-5 overall mark.

North finishes the regular season 7-14, 6-12 in MAC action.

North Scott had three players in double-figure scoring. Kavon Phillips led the Lancers with 18, Brennan Reid added 17 and Drew Sacia tossed in 12.

Nolan Mosier led North with a game-high 21 points and TreVon Coney popped for 17.

Pleasant Valley 64, Muscatine 40: With the Mississippi Athletic Conference title already wrapped up, the Pleasant Valley Spartans put the finishing touches on their third straight league crown with a Senior Night home victory over Muscatine on Friday evening.

The Spartans finished the regular season with a 16-5 record, capping the MAC race with a 16-2 mark.

PV led 29-17 at halftime and outscored the hosting Muskies 22-3 in the third quarter to blow open the contest.

Muscatine finished the regular season 5-17, 4-14 in the conference.

Bettendorf 70, Davenport West 55: In a topsy-turvy Mississippi Athletic Conference race, the Bettendorf Bulldogs did what they had to do Friday evening to secure their tie for second place in the league race.

Bettendorf methodically built its lead in the first three quarters and then had enough to hold at the end for the 15-point win.

The win moved the Bulldogs to 15-6 on the season and left them tied with North Scott (16-5) for second at 13-5 behind league champ Pleasant Valley.

The loss dropped the Falcons (12-9, 12-6 MAC) out of the third-place tie as they tied for fourth with the 14-7 Central Blue Devils.

Monticello 71, Camanche 54: Camanche had its season end in the Class 2A district semifinals Friday evening at Monticello.

The Storm finishes 13-10, while the Panthers move on with a 15-6 mark.

Monticello led 30-24 at halftime, but the game changed in the third when the hosts held the Storm to just six points and raced to an insurmountable 50-30 advantage.

Wilton 83, Mid-Prairie 61: The Wilton Beavers got a wake-up call in the first quarter of Friday’s Class 2A District 6 semifinal and turned the tables on the Mid-Priaire Hawks as a result.

After playing to a 20-all tie after eight minutes, the Beavers broke loose en route to a 22-point win. Wilton outscored the Golden Hawks (12-11) 25-8 in the second stanza to lead 45-28 at halftime. The 18-4 Beavers were almost as good out of the halftime break, outscoring Mid-Prairier 23-12 to take command of the contest.

Caden Kirkman led the Beavers with a game-high 35 points. He capped the double-double with 11 rebounds and for good measure dished out four assists.

Cameron Pickard led Mid-Prairie with 28 points.

Alburnett 62, Northeast 58: A frenzied fourth-quarter rally came up just short for the Northeast Rebels in Class 2A district play Friday evening.

In the first meeting between the two schools, Alburnett had the upper hand through three quarters, leading 44-32. But the 8-15 Rebels did their best to get back into the contest in the final eight minutes, outscoring the 20-3 Pirates 26-18.

Prince of Peace 79, Bellevue 74: In the first meeting of these two programs in 10 years, the Prince of Peace Irish held on for a 79-74 victory in the Class 1A district battle.

Hakeal Powell had 23 points and Jhikeith McGraw dropped in 21 for the 17-6 Irish, who move on to a district final Tuesday night.

Girls basketball

United Township 50, Joliet West 49: Tia Lewis hit a jumper to give the United Township Panthers’ girls basketball team a late lead in Friday’s Class 4A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional title game against Joliet West. She then grabbed a miss of her own rebound just seconds later as the Panthers secured their first regional plaque since 2001 with the victory over Joliet West.

The Panthers (16-16) advance to play in Tuesday’s O’Fallon Sectional, a semifinal game that will be played at Normal West High School against Normal Community (30-3).

Kaylie Pena scored 17 points and Lorena Awou added 13 points to lead the victory.

Geneseo 55, Ottawa 50: Regional championship plaques just keep finding their way back to Geneseo High School.

On Friday, the Lady Leafs shook off a slow start and then played solid down the stretch to win their third straight regional crown, topping fourth-seeded Ottawa to win the Ottawa Regional crown at Kingman Gymnasium.

“They’re fun every time,” said Geneseo coach Scott Hardison after his club moved to 27-6 with the victory.

Top-seeded Geneseo will face second-seeded Washington in a semifinal in the Peoria Richwoods Sectional on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Washington was a 59-48 winner over Peoria Notre Dame to grab its regional plaque.

Hanna Kreiner led the Lady Leafs with 17 points, Danielle Beach added 16 and Annie Wirth 15. Wirth hit six of eight free throws in the final frame to help secure the victory as Geneseo had an 18-14 scoring edge in the final frame.

Galesburg 53, Rock Island 46: Galesburg junior standout Kiarra Kilgore scored 19 of her game-high 28 points in the second half to help the second-seeded Silver Streaks beat fifth-seeded Rock Island, 53-26, in a Class 3A regional.

Kilgore scored 11 points in a 19-3 third-quarter swing for Galesburg (26-7), which beat the Rocks (16-16) for the third time this season to advance to Tuesday’s sectional semifinal against Peoria.

Kayla Rice had a dozen points for the Rocks.

Stillman Valley 42, Alleman 35: Clair Hulke capped off her excellent season by leading all scorers with 22 points, but it wasn't enough to help Alleman capture a regional championship Friday night in Mount Carroll.

North Linn 68, Calamus-Wheatland 17: Friday’s Class 1A regional semifinal was all North Linn as the Lynx rolled to a romp to continue their domination of the series.

The Lynx, eying a state 1A title, moved to 21-1 on the season, while the Warriors finished a fine 19-6 campaign.

Iowa City Regina 63, Wilton 36: The Wilton Beavers were building hope in the first quarter of Friday’s Class 2A regional semifinal against state-ranked Iowa City Regina.

The Beavers (10-13) trailed just 14-10 after eight minutes before the Regals outscored them 12-5 in the second and 18-8 in the third to take control of the contest.

The win was the ninth in a row for the 20-4 Regals in the series between River Valley Conference foes.

