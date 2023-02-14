Boys basketball

Davenport Assumption 58, Central DeWitt 56 (OT): The hosting Knights used a furious fourth-quarter rally to force overtime and then did just in the extra session to record Tuesday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference victory.

The Knights (12-8, 12-7 MAC) outscored the Sabers (5-15, 3-14 MAC) 18-9 in the fourth quarter to knot the game at 54 at the end of regulation. Assumption then outscored the Sabers 4-2 in the overtime session.

No other information on the game was available.

Bettendorf 67, Davenport North 57: The Bettendorf High School boys basketball team put a damper on Davenport North’s senior night festivities with a Mississippi Athletic Conference victory Tuesday evening.

The win moved the Bulldogs to 14-6, 12-5 MAC and dropped the Wildcats to 7-13, 6-11.

No other information on the game was available.

Davenport Central 83, Muscatine 52: The Davenport Central boys basketball team jumped out to a solid start in Tuesday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference battle with hosting Muscatine and rode that to the victory.

The Blue Devils (13-7, 11-6 MAC) led 25-16 after the first quarter and 44-32 at halftime. Central then put the clamps on the Muskies (5-15, 4-13 MAC) in the third quarter to take a commanding 65-39 lead into the final eight minutes.

Sterling 68, Rock Island 54: For the first time in 48 years, the Sterling High School boys basketball team defeated Rock Island and the loss was a stinging one for the Rocks.

The teams were playing for outright fourth place in the Western Big Conference race and that honor went to the Golden Warriors (22-8, 8-6 Big 6). Rock Island (19-12, 7-7 WB6) finished solo fifth.

Rock Island had won 23 straight games in the series that pre-dated Sterling’s move to the conference four years ago.

Three Rocks finished in double-digit scoring, led by KJ LaMonte’s 16. Dezmund Jackson and Marcus McQueen each added 11 for the Rocks, who were out-rebounded 33-17.

JP Schilling continued his torrid scoring streak, popping for a game-high 28 points. Lucas Austin added 17 to go with a game-best 14 rebounds and Andre Klaver scored 11.

United Township 84, Geneseo 20: The United Township High School boys basketball team scored 24 points in each of the first two quarters to take control of Tuesday’s Western Big 6 Conference victory.

Then Anass Issifou put the game on ice in the third quarter. The sophomore guard drilled four 3-pointers and scored 14 of his game-high 16 points in the frame as the Panthers (25-6, 9-5 Big 6) secured third place in the final league standings.

Caden Terrell added 13 points for the Panthers, Bristol Lewis 12 (all in the first half) and Synceare Simmons 10.

UT led 24-5 after the first quarter and was up 48-7 at halftime as the Maple Leafs (0-24, 0-14 WB6) scored just two points in the second and fourth quarters.

Geneseo had six players score, led by Landon Nordstrom’s five points.

Girls basketball

Geneseo 56, Morris 20: The postseason got off to a good start for the Western Big 6 Conference champion Geneseo Maple Leafs on Tuesday evening.

With Annie Wirth eclipsing the 1,000-point plateau for her career, the Maple Leafs rolled to a victory over Morris in the Class 3A Ottawa Regional.

Geneseo led 35-11 at halftime and never looked back in the victory that moves them into Thursday’s title tilt against fourth-seeded Ottawa. The Pirates beat sixth-seeded LaSalle-Peru 51-34 in Tuesday’s other semifinal.

Wirth and Danielle Beach each scored 13 points to lead the Lady Leafs, who led 23-6 after one quarter of play.

In the second quarter, Wirth’s 1,000th point appropriately came at the free-throw line as scored nine of her 13 from the charity stripe.

Beach scored all but two of her points from the field, including one 3-pointer.

Normal Community High 72, Moline 49: A tough season ended on a sour note for the Moline High School girls basketball team as it suffered a defeat to top-seeded and hosting Normal Community in Class 4A regional action Tuesday.

The Maroons, who also lost to the Lady Iron during the regular season, finished with a 6-22 record. Top-seeded Normal Community (29-3) moved on to Thursday’s title game against Minooka.

Morrison 40, Lena-Winslow 27: It was all about the Veltrops on Tuesday evening as Camryn and Shelley led the Morrison Fillies to a wub over Lena-Winslow in the Class 1A Pearl City Regional semifinals.

Camryn scored 17 points and Shelley added 16 as they accounted for 33 of Morrison’s 40 points.

The Fillies trailed 8-7 after the first quarter, but turned things around in the second to lead 21-10 at halftime.

Wilton 62, Durant 25: Senior Jozalynn Zaiser scored 18 points and junior Catie Hook added 15 to lead the Wilton Beavers to a home victory in Class 2A regional action Tuesday evening.

The Beavers (10-12) led just 13-10 after the first quarter, but opened up things by halftime when they led 31-17. Wilton then upped the ante with a solid third quarter and a 48-23 lead heading into the final eight minutes.

Senior Charlotte Brown led the winners with 11 rebounds.

Bellevue 60, Northeast 40: The first 16 minutes all but decided this Class 2A regional game at Bellevue as the hosts raced to a 41-11 halftime lead en route to the victory.

Northeast (10-11) actually outscored the Comets 29-19 in the second half, but the halftime spread was enough to allow the Comets to move on in state tourney action with a 14-7 mark.

Iowa City Regina 77, Durant 51: Big first and third quarters carried the Regina Catholic Regals to a Class 2A playoff victory over visiting Durant Tuesday evening in Iowa City.

Regina (19-4) outscored the Wildcats 22-9 in the opening stanza and 23-12 in the third quarter to create enough separation.

Durant closes the campaign with a 7-15 record.

Calamus-Wheatland 50, Bellevue Marquette 39: A steady attack carried hosting Calamus-Wheatland to its seventh straight victory over Bellevue Marquette, this one coming in Class 2A regional action on Tuesday evening.

The victory moved the Warriors to 19-5 and ended Marquette Catholic’s season at 15-8.