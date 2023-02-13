BRADLEY, Ill. -- The Boilermakers were eyeing a comeback in the fourth quarter, but Kaylie Pena had a different idea.

The junior Panther guard knocked down two 3s in the final four minutes to turn a two-point lead into an eight-point advantage in UT’s eventual 52-41 road victory over Bradley-Bourbonnais on Monday in the Class 4A regional semifinals.

Pena’s second 3 of the fourth put UT ahead 48-40 with 2:44 to go. She notched 15 points while Lorena Awou added 13.

UT (15-16) will now face Joliet West (20-11) in the regional finals at 7 p.m. Thursday at Bradley-Bourbonnais High School.

Boys basketball

West Branch 76, Durant 36: Holden Arnaman poured in 41 points through 3 1/2 quarters and West Branch raced past Durant in a Class 2A district opener Monday night in West Branch.

The Bears (12-10) scored the final five points of the opening quarter and then opened up a 15-point lead at halftime before outscoring the Wildcats 41-16 in the second half. West Branch faces state-ranked Aplington-Parkersburg (19-2) on Thursday in a district semifinal.

Nolan DeLong scored 16 of Durant's first 20 points and finished with 24 in his final high school game. He will compete at the state wrestling tournament Wednesday morning in Des Moines.

Durant closes the year at 6-16.

Northeast 57, Tipton 50: After splitting regular-season games, Northeast outlasted Tipton in the rubber game in a Class 2A district tilt Monday night in Tipton. The Rebels (8-14) led 30-27 at halftime and 45-40 after three quarters.

Northeast plays state-ranked Alburnett (19-3) in the district semifinal Thursday.

Camanche 70, Anamosa 45: Damarion Honaker erupted for 28 points and Zane Witt had 20 as Camanche opened the postseason with a home triumph over Anamosa on Monday night.

Honaker and Witt both recorded double-doubles as they each hauled in 10 rebounds. Guard Josh Wiersema made three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points.

Camanche (13-9) faces Monticello (14-6) in a Class 2A district semifinal Thursday in Monticello. The Panthers beat the Storm twice during the regular season, including a 61-50 win last week.

Mid-Prairie 75, West Liberty 67: West Liberty had Mid-Prairie on the ropes through three quarters Monday night, but the home team outscored the Comets 24-13 in the closing eight minutes for the win.

Mid-Prairie (12-10) had four players in double figures, led by 16 points apiece from Camron Pickard and Brady Weber. The Golden Hawks travel to Wilton (17-4) on Thursday night.

Sophomore Seth Axsom and senior Ty Jones each had 17 points and Jayce McHugh chipped in 16 for the Comets (7-15).

Louisa-Muscatine 70, Central Lee 54: Louisa-Muscatine tallied 39 points in the opening half and avenged a loss from earlier this year in Monday night's Class 2A district contest in Letts.

The Falcons (12-10) built a 17-5 lead after the opening quarter and extended it to a 19-point margin at halftime. L-M hits the road to play top-seed West Burlington (20-1) on Thursday.

Clinton Prince of Peace 62, Calamus-Wheatland 40: Hakeal Powell tossed in 26 points and Prince of Peace topped Cal-Wheat for the third time this season Monday in a Class 1A district quarterfinal in Clinton.

The Irish (16-6) led 29-22 at halftime and upped the margin to 11 after three quarters. Jhikeith McGraw chipped in nine points and Elijah Patterson had eight.

Cole VanderHeiden led the Warriors (7-15) with 13 points and Isaac Wilhelm closed with eight.

Midland 54, Easton Valley 51: Midland snapped a 23-game losing streak to Easton Valley on Monday with a Class 1A district quarterfinal win on the road.

The Eagles lost by 39 points to the River Hawks less than a month ago, but turned the tables to advance to a district semifinal against Bellevue Marquette (20-3) on Thursday night.

WACO 87, Columbus 22: State-ranked WACO dropped 60 points in the opening half and cruised past Columbus in a Class 1A district quarterfinal Monday. Columbus bows out at 4-19.

Winfield-Mount Union 57, Wapello 37: Cam Buffington recorded 17 points and Abram Edwards had 15 as Winfield-Mount Union ended Wapello's season in a Class 1A district quarterfinal Monday. The Wolves used a 17-4 spree in the second quarter to seize control.

Casey Short had 16 points and Carson Belzer finished with 11 for the Indians. Jackson Lanz, the team's top player, had six points and four rebounds before leaving with an injury. Wapello closes at 5-17.