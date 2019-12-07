Prep basketball roundup: Moline races past Alleman

Girls basketball
Moline 46, Alleman 21: Between Moline’s talent and pace on offense and pressure on defense, the Maroons have left opponents frustrated and defeated.
The Maroons (9-0, 3-0 Big Six) forced Alleman into 24 turnovers Saturday afternoon, holding the Pioneers (1-8, 0-3) to just two first-half field goals to boast a 30-5 lead at the break. Bralee Trice led Moline with 19 points in the win.
Moline guard Kelsi Curtis was second on the team with eight points and five rebounds. The senior was a productive part of Moline’s press, helping force several turnovers and playing an efficient game on offense. She also hit a trey at the halftime buzzer.
Galesburg 63, United Township 44: Galesburg's hot shooting was too much for United Township to overcome Saturday afternoon.
The Silver Streaks connected on seven 3-pointers. After UT pulled within eight points early in the fourth quarter, Galesburg answered with a 14-3 run to seal the victory.
The win was the first in Big Six play for Galesburg in three tries this season and improved its overall record to 5-3. UT’s slow start to the season continued with the Panthers falling to 1-7 overall, 0-3 in the Big 6.
Galesburg's Riley Jenkins scored a game-high 26 points and Lauren Livingston chipped in 15 points and seven boards.
Jasmine Bell paced UT with 16 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Jade Hunter had a dozen points and nine rebounds.
Muscatine 40, Linn-Mar 37: Zoey Long hit a step-back 3-pointer before the buzzer sounded in overtime Saturday afternoon to lead Muscatine past Linn-Mar on the road.
It was a nice rebound performance for the Muskies after losing to Davenport Central on Friday night. Emily Wopeking led Muscatine (2-2, 1-1) with 15 points.
Boys basketball
Davenport North 64, C.R. Jefferson 53: Jayden Houston led four players in double figures as North picked up its first win of the season Saturday afternoon at home.
Houston finished with 19 points while Quincy Wiseman had 18. Jamal Litt and Alec Brown each had 10. It was the first win at North for head coach Marc Polite.
Pleasant Valley 45, Mount Pleasant 27: Jacob Townsend tallied 16 points and Ryan Dolphin chipped in a dozen as PV improved to 2-0 with a non-conference home win Saturday.
The Spartans held the Panthers to 10 points in the opening half.
Linn-Mar 45, Bettendorf 43: Dylan Decklever scored with two seconds left Saturday afternoon to spur Linn-Mar past Bettendorf.
Senior Lucas Hayes paced the Bulldogs (0-2) with 15 points. John Steffen had 13 for the Lions.
C.R. Prairie 52, North Scott 44: North Scott had a 10-point lead midway through the second quarter, but Prairie stormed back and pulled the game out in the final three minutes.
Sam Kilburg knocked in a 3-pointer to get the Lancers within two points with 58 seconds left, but the Hawks made six free throws late to prevail.
Iowa City High 70, Muscatine 49: Keshawn Christian had 18 points and Byron Benton followed with 16 as the Little Hawks prevailed in the Muskies' season opener Saturday.
Muscatine junior Noah Yahn led all scorers with 26 points.