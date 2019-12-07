Prep basketball roundup: Moline races past Alleman

Girls basketball

Moline 46, Alleman 21: Between Moline’s talent and pace on offense and pressure on defense, the Maroons have left opponents frustrated and defeated.

The Maroons (9-0, 3-0 Big Six) forced Alleman into 24 turnovers Saturday afternoon, holding the Pioneers (1-8, 0-3) to just two first-half field goals to boast a 30-5 lead at the break. Bralee Trice led Moline with 19 points in the win.

Moline guard Kelsi Curtis was second on the team with eight points and five rebounds. The senior was a productive part of Moline’s press, helping force several turnovers and playing an efficient game on offense. She also hit a trey at the halftime buzzer.

Galesburg 63, United Township 44: Galesburg's hot shooting was too much for United Township to overcome Saturday afternoon.

The Silver Streaks connected on seven 3-pointers. After UT pulled within eight points early in the fourth quarter, Galesburg answered with a 14-3 run to seal the victory.

The win was the first in Big Six play for Galesburg in three tries this season and improved its overall record to 5-3. UT’s slow start to the season continued with the Panthers falling to 1-7 overall, 0-3 in the Big 6.