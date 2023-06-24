The Rock Island boys basketball team brought home something special on Saturday afternoon.

For the first time since 2004, the Rocks won their own Justin Sharp Memorial Shootout, beating Pleasant Valley in the championship game, 50-35, at the Carver Center on the campus of Augustana College.

Although it is summer league basketball, it is tough to think that with all the outstanding teams Rock Island has produced in the winter, this was only the second title for the team that hosts the event. Sharp passed away in December of 2003 after a battle with leukemia. Rock Island went out and won the first event in June of 2004.

Soon-to-be Rocky senior KJ LaMonte, who put up 11 points and three steals in the title game, said winning this particular event was important.

“This was definitely our goal — it is a legacy to say we went out and won it,” LaMonte said. “We’ve won and played in other summer tournaments but this was the one we wanted. I know it has been a long time since Rock Island won this, so we wanted to bring it home.”

LaMonte and his teammates also showcased what a nightmare the Rocks could be for their opponents this upcoming season. In addition to LaMonte’s performance, Dezmund Jackson and Larry Oliver each chipped in another 14 points, slicing and weaving their way past defenders to get to the hoop. Oliver also had four three-pointers, and Jackson put up six rebounds.

Although both teams were playing their fifth game in two days, Rock Island showed that, with five players on the floor all showcasing ball-handling, driving and shooting skills, it will be difficult to slow down everyone.

“We're kind of finding our niche here and these guys have really bought into what we are trying to do,” Rock Island coach Marc Polite said. “We’ve talked about it but to see them produce under a pressure environment was great to see. We established some good possessions there and took the lead (Rocky led 27-23 at half) and then went on a good run. That’s the type of basketball we hope to play.”

D’Vonte Cartwright and Lawson Zulu also gave big minutes to the winners while Isaias Duarte came off the bench and chipped in several rebounds. Polite said he was most pleased with his team's shot selection, especially in the second half, when Rocky went on a stretch of making 8-of-10 shots to take control of the game.

“We did a good job of finding the open guy and working the basketball around,” Polite said. “I think we are going to be a matchup problem for a lot of teams.”

The Spartans played hard but missed 6 of their first 8 shots in the second half as Rocky built its lead up to 40-29 midway through the 18-minute second half. Cole Beinborn led PV with 12 points and four rebounds. Levi Hoskins chipped in another seven points for the Spartans while David Gorsline finished with five points and five boards.

PV coach Steve Hillman said he liked his group's effort against one of the best programs in the area. He added playing against teams like Rock Island in the summer helped contribute to the Spartans run to the state semifinals this past season.

“You want this type of competition and our guys did some good things, but we will get back in the gym and back to work,” Hillman said. “You are always looking for ways to get better and playing in events like this can do that.”

There is a chance these two teams could meet again at the annual Genesis Shootout in December, which pits the best teams on Illinois and Iowa sides of the Quad Cities against each other.

For the Rocks, however, this win just meant more.

“I am proud of our guys and hopefully we can continue to build on this for the rest of the summer,” Polite said. “To win this against some really quality teams, like Pleasant Valley, also says something. But we wanted to win this one for Rock Island and we did that.”