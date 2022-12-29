Prep holiday tournament roundup: Rocks take seventh at State Farm Holiday Classic

NORMAL — The Rock Island High School boys' basketball team split a pair of games Thursday to finish seventh place at the State Farm Holiday Classic.

After stumbling to Chicago Brother Rice 79-55 in its opener Thursday, Rock Island rebounded with a 52-49 victory over Bradley-Bourbonnais.

KJ Lamonte had a team-high 20 points and Cameron Atkinson finished with 15 for the Rocks, who survived despite being outscored 16-4 in the third quarter.

Brother Rice had three players in double figures and converted 17 of 19 free throws in the win over Rock Island.

Lamonte led the Rocks with 15 points and Marcus McQueen finished with 14. Rock Island was outscored 44-27 in the middle two quarters.

Girls basketball

Sherrard falls in State Farm semis: Class 2A eighth-ranked Paris overwhelmed Sherrard in the semifinals of the State Farm Holiday Classic on Thursday afternoon, 45-17.

Kaitlyn Coombes had 17 points to lead Paris, which held Sherrard to just one point in the opening quarter. Paris extended the lead to 28-7 by halftime en route to reaching Friday night's final against Camp Point Central/Augusta Southeastern.

Olivia Meskan had seven points and Kyla Elsbury finished with five for Sherrard, which plays Brimfield for third place at 9 a.m. Friday.

Geneseo takes fifth at State Farm: After letting a double-digit lead slip Wednesday night in a quarterfinal loss to Chicago Hyde Park at the State Farm Holiday Classic, Geneseo rebounded with two wins Thursday to finish fifth place in the large school girls division.

Danielle Beach scored a dozen points as Geneseo beat Morton 44-34 in the fifth-place contest. Annie Wirth added nine points and Mia Kelley finished with seven. The Maple Leafs were 20 of 31 from the foul line compared to 9 of 14 for Morton.

Geneseo reached the fifth-place game with a 56-42 win earlier in the day against Plainfield North. Beach tossed in 16 points while Kelly and Wirth had 13 and 12, respectively, as Geneseo outscored Plainfield North 31-20 in the second half.

Kelly knocked in three 3-pointers for Geneseo, which finished the State Farm Holiday Classic with a 3-1 mark.

Alleman stumbles in semis: The Alleman girls' basketball team had two impressive wins Wednesday at the Peoria Manual tournament, but the Pioneers met their match in unbeaten Peoria Notre Dame on Thursday night.

Mya Wardle had 17 points and Elizabeth Daily finished with 11 as Peoria Notre Dame beat Alleman 52-39.

The Pioneers trailed by only five at intermission, but were limited to just six field goals in the second half.

Audrey Erickson had 14 points and Clair Hulke finished with 11 for Alleman, which plays for third place Friday.

Moline splits games: Moline went 1-1 on Thursday at the Rockford Boylan tournament. The Maroons beat Belvidere North 58-30 and lost to Harlem 56-54.

No other details were available.

UT falls to Guilford: The United Township girls' basketball team lost to Rockford Guilford 64-55 in the fifth-place game at the KSB-Dixon Classic.