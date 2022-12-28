Prep holiday tournament roundup: UTHS boys advance to semifinals in DeKalb

DEKALB, Ill. — Spurred by three players in double figures and a 28-2 advantage in points off turnovers, the United Township High School boys' basketball team cruised into the semifinals at the Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic.

The Panthers drilled Naperville Central 69-41 Wednesday afternoon. Bristol Lewis had a game-high 19 points, De'Vontay Wright finished with 17 and Caeden Terrell chipped in 11 off the bench for Ryan Webber's team.

Second-seeded UTHS (11-2) built a 22-12 lead after the opening quarter. The margin ballooned to 45-22 at halftime.

Besides knocking in 10 shots from beyond the arc, the Panthers also forced 21 turnovers and turned those into 28 points. Synceare Simons had two steals and Lewis recorded 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Panthers, who face third-seeded Rockford Guilford in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Rockridge falls in quarters: Illini Bluffs scored the first four points of overtime and went on to beat top-seeded Rockridge 61-56 Wednesday in the quarterfinals at the Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament in Macomb.

Rockridge's Jase Whiteman made a 3-pointer in the final minute of regulation to tie the game and sent it into overtime. However, Illini Bluffs never trailed in the extra four minutes to advance into Thursday's semifinal round.

Wyatt Hendel had 15 points to lead four Illini Bluffs (12-2) players in double figures. Hank Alvey had 12 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 blocks for the winners.

Whiteman led the Rockets (8-3) with 20 points while Landon Bull registered 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Girls basketball

Alleman wins twice at Manual: The Alleman girls' basketball team posted wins over Springfield Southeast and East Peoria on Wednesday at the Peoria Manual tournament.

Behind 27 points from Clair Hulke and 21 from Audrey Erickson, the Pioneers rolled past Springfield Southeast 64-40. Alleman built a six-point lead after the opening quarter and extended the margin to 15 by halftime.

Alleman used a big second half to get past East Peoria in the second game. The Pioneers led 18-17 at halftime, but outscored the opposition 14-4 in the third quarter and 18-10 in the final eight minutes to prevail.

Hulke had a game-high 21 points. Annie Rouse had 10 points and Erickson finished with eight for Alleman.

Alleman plays Peoria Notre Dame at 6:15 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals. The championship and third-place games are Friday.

Rocky falls to Richwoods: After dropping a nine-point game to Rochester late Tuesday night, the Rock Island girls basketball team stumbled to Peoria Richwoods in a consolation game Wednesday afternoon, 61-50.

KaZaria Bell had 18 points and Kayla Rice finished with 11 for the Rocks, who hung around early but were outscored 15-5 in the second quarter and never fully recovered.

Lexi Baer led three Richwoods players in double figures with 17 points.

Rock Island was scheduled to play Springfield late Wednesday night. The game was not completed by press time.

UT bounces back: The United Township girls' basketball team beat Rochelle 52-22 on Wednesday in the consolation bracket of the Dixon-KSB Holiday Classic.

The Panthers will play Rockford Guilford in the fifth-place game at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Guilford edged Quincy 33-30 Wednesday.

Burkiewicz collects 300th win: Annawan rebounded from a loss to Rockford Lutheran late Tuesday night at the State Farm Holiday Classic with a 62-35 triumph over Stanford Olympia on Wednesday.

It was the 300th career coaching win for Jason Burkiewicz, who is in his 13th season at Annawan. Junior Olivia Goodley had 18 points while Bella VanOpdorp and Kaylee Celus each finished with 13 for the Bravettes.

"I’m hoping we finally turned the corner on recognizing what can make us a really good basketball team," Burkiewicz said. "I have stressed to the girls the type of the defense we play is crucial to understand and execute precisely. I think we may be closer to finding our rhythm.

"It truly is the fine line between us being a good team and an elite team."