Prep report: Alleman stumbles in regional semifinal to Rock Falls

Boys basketball

Northeast 62, Louisa-Muscatine 27: Carter Pataska had 20 points and Cade Hughes finished with 10 as Northeast thumped Louisa-Muscatine in a Class 2A district opener Monday night.

Northeast (14-8) advances to Thursday's district semifinal at Wilton. Wilton beat Northeast 55-52 on Dec. 11.

Easton Valley 44, Prince of Peace 33: Even without starting guard Carson Fuegen, Class 1A seventh-ranked Easton Valley found a way to prevail in its district opener Monday night.

Cayden Deardorff had 21 points and Conor Gruver had a dozen as the River Hawks outscored the Irish by 10 points in the second half and advanced to Thursday night's district semifinal against Bellevue.

Durant 50, West Liberty 39: Nolan DeLong scored 11 of his 21 points in the third quarter as Durant advanced in Class 2A district action Monday night.

Caleb Wulf had 19 points and Jayce McHugh finished with 10 for West Liberty (3-19). McHugh was limited with foul trouble and eventually fouled out. DeLong left with an ankle injury but returned shortly after that.

Durant (6-16) advances to play top-seeded Camanche (17-4) in a district semifinal Thursday night in Camanche.

Bowling

Lancers fifth at state qualifier: The North Scott High School girls bowling team finished fifth out of eight teams Monday at the Class 2A state-qualifying meet hosted by Bondurant-Farrar.

Fort Dodge won the meet with a 2,768 total, followed by Keokuk (2,613) and Bondurant-Farrar (2,520). Fort Dodge and Keokuk advance to next week's state meet in Waterloo.

In the individual competition, North Scott did not have anybody finish in the top eight (state qualifiers). Kenzie Wilson led the Lancers with a three-game series of 470 and Alexa McDaniel had 467. McDaniel had a 186 game, the highest of any North Scott player on the day.

Girls basketball

Rock Falls 47, Alleman 32: Alleman mustered only four field goals and 10 points in the first half Monday night as its season ended in a Class 2A regional semifinal against Rock Falls.

Mallory Pinske had 11 points to lead Rock Falls, which led 19-10 at halftime. The Pioneers pulled within three at 20-17 in the third quarter, but the Rockets scored eight of the next 10 points to take back control.

Audrey Erickson had 12 points and Clair Hulke finished with 11 for Alleman, which was 8 of 16 at the free-throw line in the game.

Rock Falls plays top-seeded and second-ranked Winnebago in the Oregon regional final Thursday night.

Sherrard 72, Bureau Valley 22: Sherrard scored 23 of the game's first 25 points and cruised to a lopsided win over Bureau Valley in a semifinal of the Class 2A Princeton Regional on Monday night.

Coach Doug Swanson's squad led 40-9 at halftime and 56-17 after three quarters. Sherrard had 11 players score in the game.

Kyla Elsbury had 15 points and Charlotte Frere finished with a dozen for the Tigers, who made 17 of 20 foul shots in the game. Sherrard (21-6) advances to Thursday night's final against sixth-seeded Illinois Valley Central at 7 p.m.

Galena 57, Fulton 18: Top-seeded Galena scored 30 first-quarter points and led 49-7 at halftime en route to a Class 1A regional semifinal win in Eastland on Monday night.

Addie Hefel and Gracie Furlong had 14 points apiece for Galena. Kira Wilson led Fulton with seven points.

Galena advances to play Morrison or Lanark Eastland on Thursday. Those two teams play Tuesday night.

