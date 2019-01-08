Boys basketball
Assumption 53, Muscatine 36: Muscatine’s gameplan was evident. It was going to dare Davenport Assumption to make jump shots.
And the Knights obliged over and over again, as they knocked down 10 shots from beyond the arc on their way to a 53-36 win over the Muskies on Tuesday night. Assumption (5-5, 4-4 MAC) is now back to .500 in both the Mississippi Athletic Conference and on the season after the road win.
Sean Peeters led Assumption with 14 points despite picking up his third foul midway through the second quarter. Peeters' foul trouble, along with just six first half turnovers by Muscatine (0-11, 0-7 MAC), kept the Assumption edge to five, 23-18, at halftime after a three-point-play by Noah Yahn to end the half.
The Muscatine sophomore scored a game-high 20 points.
However, Assumption forced nine turnovers in the third quarter to outscore Muscatine 21-8 in the period to pull away for good. Ray Kotula scored 11 points, Dylan Peeters 10 and Adam Quested added eight for the Knights.
Davenport West 52, Clinton 48: Jamil Haymond scored 15 points as the Falcons held off the River Kings for a MAC boys basketball victory Tuesday.
West improved to 3-5 in the MAC and 4-6 overall, while Clinton fell to 2-7 overall and 2-6 in the MAC.
North Scott 55, Burlington 39: The Class 4A second-ranked Lancers extended their undefeated string to 10 games with a Mississippi Athletic Conference win over the Grayhounds at Johannsen Gymnasium.
North Scott's Cortaviaus Seales led all scorers with 20 points. Ty Anderson scored 17 and Carson Rollinger added 10 for the Lancers (10-0, 8-0). Michael Alexander led Burlington (2-7, 1-7) with 11 points. Amarion Davis and Trent Burnett each scored seven and Carlton Martinez-Hale added five.
Girls basketball
Pleasant Valley 59, Davenport Central 23: Mallory Lafever scored 16 points to lead a trio of Spartans in double figures as Pleasant Valley cruised to a MAC win Tuesday.
The Spartans led by 15 at halftime and pulled away by outscoring the Blue Devils 22-2 in the third quarter.
Carli Spelhaug added 14 and Macy Beinborn 12 for Pleasant Valley, which improved to 10-0 in the MAC and 13-0 overall.
Adriauna Mayfield led Central (2-8, 2-10) with eight points.
Clinton 46, Davenport West 23: The River Queens ended a two-game MAC slide with a 46-23 victory over the Falcons on Tuesday night.
Megan Gandrup led the way with 19 points, including four 3-pointers for Clinton (5-6, 3-6 MAC).
Brooke Hildebrandt led the Falcons (0-13, 0-10) with nine points on three 3-pointers.
North Scott 64, Burlington 14: Grace Boffeli had 22 points as the Lancers overwhelmed the Grayhounds on Tuesday in Eldridge.
Presley Case added 12 points as North Scott moved to 11-2 overall and 9-1 in the MAC.