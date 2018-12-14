Wrestling
Assumption, North Scott go 2-1 in Waterloo: Despite being up 21-10 in the finals match of the Bunning-Love bracket Friday, the Knights were held without a win the rest of the dual as West Delaware roared back 40-20 to advance to the championship bracket after day one of the Battle of Waterloo.
After routing Clear Lake (45-26) and Ankeny (47-27), Assumption ran into the buzzsaw of West Delaware. Julien Broderson and Seth Adrian each picked up three victories.
North Scott, wrestling in the Fox bracket, ran away from Mason City and Indianola, putting up 50 or more in each of the duals. However, they couldn't get past Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, falling 32-29.
The Lancers won the final four bouts against C-G-D, but only one was by pin.
Pleasant Valley finished the day 1-2. After losing to Ankeny (58-18) and Clear Lake (60-24), they finished the evening blowing past Wapsie Valley 56-12.
Assumption will be in Pool 2, North Scott in Pool 5 and PV in Pool 7 for day two today.
Girls basketball
Muscatine 45, Davenport Central 39: Muscatine trailed by four heading into the final period, but overcame the deficit to nab their second MAC win on Friday at George Marshall Gym.
Zoey Long hit three of the Muskies four 3-pointers and all five of her free throws on her way to a game-high 18 points. Alicia Garcia added 16 points points for the Muskies.
"I thought we played great," Muscatine assistant coach Scott Morel said. Morel filled in for head coach Susan Orvis, who missed the game to attend her husband's work event. "They did a good job on the scout, and they were very resilient. They just kept battling back."
Central (1-5, 1-6) was led by 10 points from Adrianna Mayfield.
Davenport Assumption 64, Burlington 21: On the strength of five 3s by Katie Anderson, the Knights picked up their second straight conference victory over the Grayhounds Friday night in Burlington.
Assumption's (3-5, 3-3 MAC) defense limited Burlington to eight first half points as they bolted out to a 31-point halftime lead. Dawsen Dorsey contributed 12 points and Chaney Steffen chipped in 11. Mackenzie Kerns led the Grayhounds (2-6, 1-5) with six.
Davenport North 78, Clinton 50: Four players scored in double figures for the Wildcats to run their winning streak to five.
Anne Awour led the way with 19 on nine field goals. Bailey Ortega poured in 16 as North (5-2, 5-1 MAC) outscored the River Queens (3-4, 2-4) 22-4 in the second quarter.
Megan Gandrup scored 20 to pace Clinton and Molly Chapman registered 10 points.
Pleasant Valley 67, Davenport West 6: For the first time this season, the Spartans' stifling defense held their opponent to under 10 points.
PV (8-0, 6-0 MAC) remained undefeated while West (0-8, 0-6) remained winless.
Boys basketball
Davenport Central 67, Muscatine 25: The Blue Devils remained undefeated in the MAC as they blew out the Muskies on the road.
Keshawn Pegues poured in a game-high 29 points for Central, who forced Muscatine into nine first quarter turnovers to give them a 29-8 advantage.
Muscatine never led and was never closer than 10 points after the first three minutes. Jake Dieckman led Muscatine with nine points.
Davenport Assumption 63, Burlington 46: The Knights grabbed their second consecutive conference win at home over the Grayhounds.
The win pushes Assumption to 2-2 in the MAC while Burlington drops to 0-4.
Rock Island 55, Quincy 52: JaMir Price was sitting on the bench early in the fourth quarter Friday night and a bad feeling was in the pit of his stomach.
A few minutes later, he breathed a sigh of relief and felt the joy of a 55-52 Rock Island win over Quincy at Blue Devil Gym.
Just like a year ago, the Rocks (6-3, 2-1 in the Western Big 6 Conference) felt in control of the Blue Devils well into the third quarter. But by the time the closing minutes of the fourth quarter rolled around, the decision was hanging in the balance.
Price finished the night with 21 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Galesburg 78, Alleman 53: Galesburg used a 27-4 third quarter to blow open Friday's Western Big Six game against Alleman on Friday.