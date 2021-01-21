Prep report: Balanced Muskies rout River Kings

Boys basketball
Balanced Muskies rout River Kings: With an eight-point lead in hand with two and a half minutes left in the third quarter, the Muscatine Muskies closed out their Mississippi Athletic Conference game against Clinton by outscoring the River Kings by fifteen points over the final quarter and change.
The 62-39 victory against the River Kings in Yourd Gym at Clinton High School was Muscatine’s fifth win in the last seven games. With the victory, the Muskies have already eclipsed last season’s win total. Muscatine went 4-18 in 2019-20. The season before that, the Muskies went 0-21.
“The past few years, we’ve learned from our mistakes, and it’s showing, ” Dieckman said. “We’re playing with a lot of confidence right now and we have a lot of guys who can score. We just need to keep finding the open guy.”
Dieckman and fellow senior Noah Yahn led the Muskies with 13 apiece.
Waker Cler added a dozen to give Muscatine a third player in double figures. When the team is able to get a third scorer in double figures, the Muskies feel at their best.
Muscatine (5-6, 4-4 MAC) has been able to control the boards, especially as of late. Dieckman entered Thursday night’s contest leading the MAC in total rebounds with 72, though it’s Muskie Reed Ulses who held the team lead with 18, which ranked third in the MAC and one better than Dieckman before the win over the River Kings.
Clinton (1-10, 0-8 MAC) was led by senior Treveon Bailey with 11. Junior Jai Jensen added six, as did Logan Mulholland, but the 15 turnovers committed by the River Kings was just the start of the problems Clinton faced against the Muskies.
Girls basketball
Slow start doesn't stop Muskie girls: The Muscatine Muskie girls basketball team caught fire over the final three quarters to extend its winning streak to four straight.
But at Yourd Gym at Clinton High School on Thursday night, it was slow going to start.
However, the Muskies turned a 5-2 deficit at the end of the first quarter to earn a 41-17 dominating win over Clinton.
In the first quarter, the teams combined to go 3-of-18 from the field.
Senior Madi Petersen led the Muskies in scoring with 12 on 5-of-11 shooting from the field. All of Petersen’s points came in the middle two quarters, including going 3-for-3 with a 3-pointer in the second after an 0-for-3 start in the first.
Wrestling
Tiebreaker hands West win: Davenport West's advantage in first points proved decisive Thursday as the Falcons claimed a tiebreaker win in a match that ended 42-42.
West got pins from Travis Hodges (120), Tucker Avis (126) and Wyatt Hass (138) with Avis' coming in just 55 seconds.
Clinton got pins from Brooke Peters (145), Ty Jurgersen (152) and Mike Rausenberger (285).