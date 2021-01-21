Prep report: Balanced Muskies rout River Kings

Boys basketball

Balanced Muskies rout River Kings: With an eight-point lead in hand with two and a half minutes left in the third quarter, the Muscatine Muskies closed out their Mississippi Athletic Conference game against Clinton by outscoring the River Kings by fifteen points over the final quarter and change.

The 62-39 victory against the River Kings in Yourd Gym at Clinton High School was Muscatine’s fifth win in the last seven games. With the victory, the Muskies have already eclipsed last season’s win total. Muscatine went 4-18 in 2019-20. The season before that, the Muskies went 0-21.

“The past few years, we’ve learned from our mistakes, and it’s showing, ” Dieckman said. “We’re playing with a lot of confidence right now and we have a lot of guys who can score. We just need to keep finding the open guy.”

Dieckman and fellow senior Noah Yahn led the Muskies with 13 apiece.

Waker Cler added a dozen to give Muscatine a third player in double figures. When the team is able to get a third scorer in double figures, the Muskies feel at their best.