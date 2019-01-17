The night was all about Brea Beal, but her supporting cast wound up being a very large part of Thursday's 70-53 home win over Moline.
Beal became the all-time Western Big Six Conference scoring leader for girls or boys early in the second half and had another huge night for the Rocks, who won their 37th straight conference game.
Others were involved.
Senior Carlee Camlin scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, sophomore Jamyah Winter made her first varsity start and had 11 points and grabbed three rebounds, sophomore Brooklynn Larson had nine points and four steals and freshman Imari McDuffy added eight points.
"When Carlee got going early, I was not worried about my points, I just wanted to keep feeding her," Beal said. "Then, it was fun watching the young ones making shots. Once one of them started hitting, they all shot with great confidence."
Beal didn't force the issue. She had 12 points in the first half, scored on a drive early in the third quarter and then swished a 3-pointer from the top of the key off an inbounds play to pass Galesburg's Joey Range (2,390 points) for the Big Six mark.
"It wasn't a play that was set for me to shoot a 3," Beal said. "I just went to an open spot, and even though I haven't shot the 3 that well this year, as soon as I let the shot go, I knew it was over.
"Now, all the numbers stuff is over and we can concentrate only on the team."
Rock Island's lead reached 22 points early in the fourth quarter before coach Henry Hall took Beal out with 21 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and four blocks.
"She is LeBron (James)," Hall said. "She does some of everything. She was a monster on the boards, she dropped a few amazing dimes and scored when she had to. She is all about making sure everyone gets involved."
-- Jeff Wendland, Lee News Network
Galesburg 56, United Township 52: Galesburg made seven of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter to rally from an 11-point deficit to beat UT.
According to UT coach Carie Walker, her team played its best three quarters of the season to build a 42-31 lead. However, the Panthers had 11 second-half turnovers.
Brandi LaFountaine had 15 points and Jasmine Bell finished with 14 for UT.
Quincy 33, Alleman 30: Despite not scoring in the second quarter, Quincy pulled out a home conference win over Alleman.
The Blue Devils held Alleman to four points in the fourth quarter and made just enough free throws down the stretch to collect their 20th victory of the season.
DeAjah Woods led the Pioneers (10-13, 1-7) with 10 points.
North Scott 51, Muscatine 37: Class 4A second-ranked North Scott used a 16-0 run in the second quarter to break free from Muscatine for a road conference win Thursday.
Grace Boffeli had 22 points and Chloe Engelkes chipped in nine for the Lancers (13-2, 11-1). North Scott held Muscatine sharpshooter Zoey Long scoreless.
Macey Rogers had 13 points and Alicia Garcia finished with 12 for the Muskies (4-11, 4-8).
Boys basketball
North Scott 50, Muscatine 34: Carson Rollinger poured in 15 points as Class 4A second-ranked North Scott remained unbeaten with a victory over winless Muscatine.
The Lancers (13-0, 8-0) build a 17-6 lead after the opening period. Ty Anderson was effective on the offensive glass.
Sam Kilburg and Reece Sommers each had eight points for North Scott. Noah Yahn led Muscatine (0-13, 0-9) with nine points.
Wrestling
North Scott 69, Davenport West 9: North Scott had four pins and capitalized on six forfeits to clobber West in a conference dual meet Thursday at The Pit.
Cael Bredar (120 pounds), Deven Strief (138), Collin Lewis (145) and Brady Ernst (285) had pins for the Lancers. Travis Hodges (106) and Tyreese Johnson (182) collected wins for the Falcons.
Bettendorf sweeps triangular: Bettendorf moved one step closer to an undefeated conference dual season with wins over Muscatine (54-12) and Davenport North (69-6).
Bradley Hill (152) had two pins for the Bulldogs. Rylan Hughbanks (132) had two contested wins as did Will Jefferson (170).
Muscatine beat North in the other dual, 45-24. Brennan Broders (182) and Shane Mathias (220) had two contested wins for the Muskies.