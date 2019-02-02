Boys basketball
Bettendorf 60, Clinton 32: Playing a make up home game at North Scott on Saturday because of a scheduling conflict, the Bulldogs couldn't find the range offensively in the first half, going into halftime leading Clinton just 16-14.
That didn't last long.
Bettendorf outscored Clinton 44-18 after intermission to turn the game into a rout and maintain its Mississippi Athletic Conference title hopes.
Ohio State commit DJ Carton scored 32 for the Bulldogs.
The win leaves Bettendorf (15-1, 12-1 MAC) one game behind North Scott in the conference race with two weeks to go.
Girls basketball
Muscatine 52, Davenport Central 19: A day after upsetting Bettendorf on the road, the Muskies picked up right where they left off Saturday.
Muscatine's defense held Central to just two points in the first quarter on its way to a Mississippi Athletic Conference win.
The win improves the Muskies to 6-8 in the MAC, 6-11 overall. Central falls to 3-12 in the MAC, 3-15 on the season.
Alicia Garcia and Avarie Eagle tied for game-high scoring honors with 13 apiece and Emily Woepking chipped in 10.
Acorianna Lard led Central with six points.
Pleasant Valley 71, Davenport West 19: The Spartans built a 32-point halftime lead and cruised from there to stay unbeaten in MAC play.
Pleasant Valley's Macy Beinborn hit six 3-pointers for 18 points to share game-high honors with Mallory Lafever. Carli Spelhaug added 10 for the Spartans (15-0, 18-0), who had 11 players score in the game.
Kylee Devore and Nativionna Griffen-Blanks led West (0-15, 0-18) with six points.