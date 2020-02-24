Prep report: Camanche, L-M claim bowling titles

Bowling
Camanche, L-M capture titles: Camanche junior Troy Edmunds bowled the highest two-game series in state history Monday to capture the Class 1A state title at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo.
Edmunds had games of 288 and 278 for a 566 to take the title. Camanche claimed the team title with a 3,279 total. Louisa-Muscatine was second at 3,075 and Durant fourth at 3,060.
Durant's Drew Henderson was third (231-245 -- 476) and L-M's Keaton Bieri was fourth (167-299 -- 466).
On the girls side, Louisa-Muscatine cruised to its fourth consecutive 1A crown, the first program to do so in state history. The Falcons closed with a 3,043 total. Central DeWitt was second at 2,719.
L-M's Whittney Morse won her third straight individual crown with 226 and 258 games for a 484 series. The Falcons had three others in the top 10 -- Jersey Lessenger, Shadyn Bishop and Madisyn Gerdts.
Camanche sophomore Kaylee Tebbe was third (445) and Central DeWitt's Kim Hendricks took sixth (390).
Boys basketball
Alleman 71, Sherrard 58: Alleman came in averaging just more than 42 points per game this season, but the Pioneers shot almost 70% in a Class 2A regional win over Sherrard on Monday.
"That's easily the best offense we have run all season," Alleman center Rudy Glancey said.
Glancey finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Elijah Campos made three 3-pointers early to help Alleman build a 19-7 lead. Campos finished with 15 points.
Alec Ponder made all six of his second-half shots to finish with 16 points. Brady Hartman led Sherrard with 21 points.
"I thought we got it started with our defense," Alleman coach Kyle Murray said. "We came out in a 1-3-1 and that seemed to fuel us and take the jitters out. We created some offense with our defense and that was a big help.
"When we had the ball, we tried to dictate where we wanted to take the shots to the right guys. We also finished in the paint and that's something we don't always do."
The Pioneers (4-27) advance to Tuesday's semifinal at 7 p.m. against Rockridge.
Central DeWitt 35, Maquoketa 22: The Sabers had their second lowest scoring output of the season Monday, but they were manage to advance to a Class 3A substate semifinal.
Central DeWitt (17-5) plays host to Cedar Rapids Xavier (11-11) on Thursday.
Iowa City Liberty 84, Clinton 31: Iowa City Liberty scored 18 of the game's first 22 points and never was threatened in a Class 4A substate opener at North Liberty.
The Lightning opened up a 49-17 advantage by halftime.
Clinton closed coach Troy Ersland's second season at 3-19.