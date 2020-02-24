Prep report: Camanche, L-M claim bowling titles

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

"That's easily the best offense we have run all season," Alleman center Rudy Glancey said.

Glancey finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Elijah Campos made three 3-pointers early to help Alleman build a 19-7 lead. Campos finished with 15 points.

Alec Ponder made all six of his second-half shots to finish with 16 points. Brady Hartman led Sherrard with 21 points.

"I thought we got it started with our defense," Alleman coach Kyle Murray said. "We came out in a 1-3-1 and that seemed to fuel us and take the jitters out. We created some offense with our defense and that was a big help.

"When we had the ball, we tried to dictate where we wanted to take the shots to the right guys. We also finished in the paint and that's something we don't always do."

The Pioneers (4-27) advance to Tuesday's semifinal at 7 p.m. against Rockridge.

Central DeWitt 35, Maquoketa 22: The Sabers had their second lowest scoring output of the season Monday, but they were manage to advance to a Class 3A substate semifinal.

Central DeWitt (17-5) plays host to Cedar Rapids Xavier (11-11) on Thursday.