Boys basketball
Bettendorf 74, Clinton 47: Ohio State recruit D.J. Carton scored a game-high 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Bulldogs rolled to a MAC victory at Clinton on Tuesday.
Carton scored 21 points in the first half as Bettendorf (2-0, 1-0 MAC) led 18-6 after the opening quarter and 41-20 at intermission.
Girls basketball
North Scott 45, Muscatine 28: Only up six heading into the locker room, the Class 4A second-ranked Lancers turned up the defense, allowing 12 second-half points to run away with their fifth straight victory.
Grace Boffeli led the way for North Scott (5-0) with 12 points on 8-for-8 shooting from the free-throw line. Presley Case chipped in 10 and Rylie Rucker contributed nine in her return after missing three games with injury.
Alicia Garcia scored 12 to lead the Muskies (0-5) in scoring while Macey Rogers poured in 10. They were the only players to register more than four points in the loss.
Bettendorf 59, Clinton 46: The Bulldogs moved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the MAC with a home victory over the River Queens.
Kylie Wroblewski led the way with 13 points and was joined in double figures by Allie Brownson (11) and Emma Dennison (10).
Clinton (2-2, 1-2 MAC) was paced by Megan Gandrup with 16 points and Molly Chapman with 15.
Davenport Central 54, Davenport West 43: Karianna Lohf scored 14 of her game-high 20 points in the second half to lead the Blue Devils (1-4) to their first win of the season.
Brooke Hildebrandt had 15 points to lead West (0-5), which trailed 20-18 at the half.
Davenport North 67, Burlington 25: The Wildcats jumped out to a 30-4 lead after the first quarter and led 54-10 at the half in a road MAC victory.
Bailey Ortega scored 15 points to lead North (2-2, 2-1 MAC), while Anne Awour and Ivy Wilmington added 12 apiece.
