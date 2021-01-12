Prep report: Davenport Central upsets No. 4 Central DeWitt

Girls basketball
Davenport Central 61, Central DeWitt 51: Juniors Aniah Smith and Adriauna Mayfield scored 18 points each to lead Davenport Central’s upset of previously unbeaten Central DeWitt in Mississippi Athletic Conference action Tuesday in DeWitt.
The Blue Devils (2-2, 2-2 MAC) took an early lead and held it much of the game. Central led 15-11 after the first quarter and upped the margin to 27-16 by halftime.
Central’s Bria Clark grabbed 11 rebounds to go with six points before fouling out.
DeWitt (8-1, 6-1 MAC), which was ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, was led by Taylor Veach’s game-high 27 points. Allison Meadows added 17 for the Sabers.
Muscatine 51, Pleasant Valley 38: A strong finish carried the Muscatine girls to a 51-38 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over Pleasant Valley on Tuesday. Muscatine sank 11 of 13 free throws in the fourth quarter, helping the Muskies (2-5, 2-4 MAC) put up their best scoring output of the season thus far.
Coming into Tuesday night’s MAC matchup, the Spartans averaged just over 50 points a game while the Muskies came in around 34. It was just the second time PV has been held under 50 points this season, the first coming when PV played the Muskies at home on Dec. 18.
Junior Grace Bode did much of the heavy lifting late, going 6-of-6 at the free throw line over the final six and a half minutes of the game. Bode finished with eight, all of which came on free throws.
Senior post players Alicia Garcia (16 points, three assists and a block) and Madi Petersen (15 points) gave Pleasant Valley fits. They combined for 11 rebounds.
Seniors Riley Vice and Emily Wood led PV (7-3, 4-3 MAC) with 10 points each. Sophomore Halle Vice, who came in as PV’s leading scorer at 12.6 points per game was held to just two points.
Davenport West 36, Clinton 24: The two teams had a combined 0-9 record coming into Tuesday’s MAC contest, so somebody was leaving happy with its first win of the season. That turned out to be the Davenport West Falcons who picked up their first victory of the season over visiting Clinton.
Kylee Devore led West (1-3, 1-3 MAC) with 12 points.
Boys basketball
Davenport West 76, Clinton 52: With its most prolific offensive output so far in its young season, the Davenport West boys basketball team had little trouble earning a victory over the still winless Clinton River Kings in Tuesday night's Mississippi Athletic Conference action.
Senior John Miller led the Falcons with a game-high 29 points and dished off eight assists. Fellow senior Aldane Barrett added 10 points.
The Falcons, who have won seven of the last nine meetings between the schools, moved to 3-1 overall and in MAC play, while Clinton dropped to 0-7, 0-5 in the league.
West came into the game averaging 56.3 points an outing.