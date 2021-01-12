Prep report: Davenport Central upsets No. 4 Central DeWitt

Junior Grace Bode did much of the heavy lifting late, going 6-of-6 at the free throw line over the final six and a half minutes of the game. Bode finished with eight, all of which came on free throws.

Senior post players Alicia Garcia (16 points, three assists and a block) and Madi Petersen (15 points) gave Pleasant Valley fits. They combined for 11 rebounds.

Seniors Riley Vice and Emily Wood led PV (7-3, 4-3 MAC) with 10 points each. Sophomore Halle Vice, who came in as PV’s leading scorer at 12.6 points per game was held to just two points.

Davenport West 36, Clinton 24: The two teams had a combined 0-9 record coming into Tuesday’s MAC contest, so somebody was leaving happy with its first win of the season. That turned out to be the Davenport West Falcons who picked up their first victory of the season over visiting Clinton.

Kylee Devore led West (1-3, 1-3 MAC) with 12 points.

Boys basketball

Davenport West 76, Clinton 52: With its most prolific offensive output so far in its young season, the Davenport West boys basketball team had little trouble earning a victory over the still winless Clinton River Kings in Tuesday night's Mississippi Athletic Conference action.