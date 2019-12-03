Prep report: Davenport West girls beat Clinton to end losing streak

Girls basketball
Davenport West 51, Clinton 35: The Davenport West girls basketball team ended a 60-game losing streak with a home win over Clinton on Tuesday night.
Kaitlynn Powell led the way with 16 points and Grace Schneiderman added 14 as the Falcons won their first game since December 9, 2016. The win also ended a 48-game conference losing streak for the program.
West jumped out to a 13-4 lead after the first quarter and led 26-12 at the half on the way to the convincing win.
Muscatine 36, Pleasant Valley 27: Junior Zoey Long poured in a game-high 18 points as Muscatine opened conference play with a home win over Pleasant Valley.
Muscatine (1-1, 1-0) used a full-court zone press throughout much of the game that gave the Spartans problems. The additional pressure helped cause 16 PV turnovers.
“I couldn’t have been more pleased with our defense,” Muscatine head coach Susan Orvis said. “We decided to open it up into the full court a little more … that was effective for us tonight, I thought they did a nice job with our defense. Hopefully, that kept (Pleasant Valley) out of rhythm.”
The Muskies held a 15-10 advantage toward the end of the second quarter when Long was fouled shooting a three with 1.4 seconds left. Long made all three free throws to extend the lead before halftime.
Ilah Perez-Johnson had 17 points for the Spartans. She was the only PV player to score in the fourth quarter.
Moline 65, Dunlap 51: The Maroons kept their undefeated streak alive, defeating Dunlap 65-51 and improving to 7-0 on the season.
Kelsi Curtis led the Maroons with 18 points, including two 3-pointers, while teammates Kadence Tatum (11) and Cierra McNamee (13) both topped double figures in scoring.
The Maroons held Dunlap to 18 points in the first half, building a 20-point halftime lead.
Rock Island 78, Limestone 40: Five Rocks scored in double figures as Rock Island cruised to a win over Limestone.
Rock Island held Limestone to just seven points in the first quarter in building an 11-point lead and never looked back in moving to 5-3 on the season.
Hannah Simmer led the way for the Rocks with 14 points. Bre Williams (12), Emily Allison (13), Jamyah Winter (11) and Ceara Hickman (10) all also hit double figures for Rock Island, with Williams hitting two of the Rocks' six three.
— Staff report