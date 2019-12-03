Prep report: Davenport West girls beat Clinton to end losing streak

Girls basketball

Davenport West 51, Clinton 35: The Davenport West girls basketball team ended a 60-game losing streak with a home win over Clinton on Tuesday night.

Kaitlynn Powell led the way with 16 points and Grace Schneiderman added 14 as the Falcons won their first game since December 9, 2016. The win also ended a 48-game conference losing streak for the program.

West jumped out to a 13-4 lead after the first quarter and led 26-12 at the half on the way to the convincing win.

Muscatine 36, Pleasant Valley 27: Junior Zoey Long poured in a game-high 18 points as Muscatine opened conference play with a home win over Pleasant Valley.

Muscatine (1-1, 1-0) used a full-court zone press throughout much of the game that gave the Spartans problems. The additional pressure helped cause 16 PV turnovers.

“I couldn’t have been more pleased with our defense,” Muscatine head coach Susan Orvis said. “We decided to open it up into the full court a little more … that was effective for us tonight, I thought they did a nice job with our defense. Hopefully, that kept (Pleasant Valley) out of rhythm.”

