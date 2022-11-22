Prep report: Harding scores 34, but Wisconsin Lutheran beats Moline

Boys basketball

Wisconsin Lutheran 90, Moline 80: Brock Harding poured in a game-high 34 points and Owen Freeman had 18, but the Moline boys basketball team couldn't generate enough defensive stops in a season-opening loss to Wisconsin Lutheran on Tuesday night at the Washington Shootout.

Wisconsin Lutheran led 24-11 after the opening quarter and knocked in 10 3-pointers in the opening half to build a 49-30 halftime cushion. The margin swelled to 70-49 after three quarters before the Maroons responded with 31 points in the final eight minutes.

Landon Key had 17 of his team-high 22 points in the opening half for Wisconsin Lutheran. Kon Kueppel finished with 18 points while Prentice Young and Jamiir Allen each had 16 points for the winners.

Harding, a University of Iowa signee, scored 27 points in the second half.

Moline plays Carmel (Ind.) in the Washington Shootout at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Girls basketball

Davenport North 75, Cedar Rapids Washington 19: Class 5A 12th-ranked Davenport North had no trouble passing its season-opening exam Tuesday.

Coach Paul Rucker's squad led 20-5 after the opening quarter and 50-15 at halftime. The Wildcats have two sophomores and a freshman among their starting five.

Linn-Mar 55, Bettendorf 36: Taylor Brunson had 22 points and Zoe Kennedy finished with 19 as Linn-Mar handled Bettendorf on Tuesday night at Linn-Mar High School.

The Bulldogs trailed 24-7 after the opening quarter and 35-20 at halftime. Kayla Fountain had a dozen points to pace Bettendorf.

Iowa City Liberty 70, North Scott 58: Liberty built an eight-point lead after the opening quarter and never squandered it as it beat Class 4A fifth-ranked North Scott in the Lancers' season opener Tuesday night in North Liberty.

Hattie Hagedorn had a game-high 27 points and 10 rebounds for the Lancers. The Lightning had four players in double figures, led by Jasmine Barney's 18 points.

Cedar Rapids Prairie 66, Muscatine 32: After falling behind early, Muscatine made a valiant comeback to close the lead Cedar Rapids Prairie built in the opening minutes of Tuesday night’s season opener at Muscatine High School.

Prairie jumped out to a 15-1 to open the game, but the Muskies managed to make it a one possession game at 22-19 with just under two minutes left before halftime. Prairie would answer with another run and close out a lopsided win.

Leading 29-19 at intermission, the Hawks went on a 37-13 run over the course of the second half. Brylee Seaman and Avery Schroeder made one free throw each to complete the Muscatine third-quarter scoring.

Nevaeh Diaz-Doolin led the game with 12 points as she converted all six of her shot attempts for the Hawks (1-0). McKenna Murray added eight points, three assists and three rebounds.

Jazmeriah Jones scored eight for Muscatine (0-1). Ysabel Lerma added six for the Muskies by sinking half of her four 3-point attempts.

Alleman 52, Sterling 23: Clair Hulke outscored Sterling by herself on Tuesday night to help the Alleman girls basketball team start Western Big 6 Conference play on the right foot.

Hulke finished with a game-high 30 points, including a 12-for-14 effort from the foul line, in the Pioneers' victory. Audrey Erickson added 14 points for Alleman, which led 24-14 at halftime and then outscored Sterling 19-5 in the third quarter to seize control.

Geneseo 45, Quincy 44: Defending Western Big 6 champion Geneseo led Quincy by 10 points at halftime and by the same margin after three quarters, but it had to stave off a late Blue Devil rally to prevail Tuesday night.

Geneseo (5-0, 1-0) is off until playing at Galesburg on Dec. 1.