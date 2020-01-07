Prep report: Houston's career night lifts North girls over Clinton

Boys basketball
Davenport North 70, Clinton 33: Jayden Houston scored a career-high 31 points for the Wildcats, 22 coming in the first half as North improves to 5-3, 3-1 MAC.
North led 25-3 after the first quarter and was never in danger of giving up the lead against the River Kings (1-6, 1-4).
Burlington 66, Muscatine 51: Tuesday night was the Muscatine boys basketball team’s second game in as many nights. And the second game went much like the first.
Like their game Monday night against Washington, the Muskies grabbed an early lead and had the advantage after one quarter of play. However, Muscatine again failed to hang on.
Muscatine (1-7, 1-5) led 31-26 at halftime thanks to Noah Yahn's 16 first-half points. Yahn finished the game with 25 points.
The second half belonged to the Grayhounds, specifically, junior Hunter Johnson, who led Burlington with 19, 13 in the second half.
Junior Bradon Hale added 16 for the Grayhounds.
Girls basketball
Pleasant Valley 60, Davenport Central 38: The Spartans jumped out to a 22-4 lead after the first quarter and cruised to a MAC victory Tuesday night.
Jessi Meyer led the way with 15 points for PV (3-6, 2-4 MAC), which made nine 3-pointers in the win. Addie Kerkhoff and Ila Perez-Johnson added 11 points apiece for the Spartans. The Blue Devils dropped to 4-5 overall and 2-4 in the conference.
Muscatine 39, Burlington 22: The Muskies were active on the defensive end in a win over Burlington, snatching a dozen steals, including four from senior Emily Woepking.
Even though they played aggressive defense, the Muskies were able to stay out of foul trouble, committing only eight fouls all game.
Muscatine led 23-11 at halftime, but really broke the game open in the third quarter. By the time the final frame started, the Muskie lead had swelled to 33-13.
A night after scoring 20 points in a win against Washington, Zoey Long had 14 points. Woepking added 11 points for the Muskies (6-5).
Davenport North 72, Clinton 32: The Wildcats jumped out to a 23-5 lead after the first quarter, more than enough to open up the second half of the season with a win, moving into sole possession of second place in the MAC with a 6-2, 5-1 record.
Bella Sims led the Wildcats with 15 points while Tayja Clayton added 12.
Clinton falls to 0-9, 0-7.
Bettendorf 64, West 24: The Bulldogs came out fast of the holiday break, taking a 21-3 first-quarter lead en route to a win over the Falcons.
The Bulldogs improve to 6-3, 4-2, while the Falcons fall to 1-7, 1-5.
Mercer County 28, Alleman 18: The Golden Eagles scored the game's first 11 points en route to a win Tuesday.
Karli Stineman led Mercer County (13-5) with eight points and four rebounds while Samantha Coleman and Avrie Schmidt each scored six points for the Pioneers (2-14).