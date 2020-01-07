Prep report: Houston's career night lifts North girls over Clinton

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jessi Meyer led the way with 15 points for PV (3-6, 2-4 MAC), which made nine 3-pointers in the win. Addie Kerkhoff and Ila Perez-Johnson added 11 points apiece for the Spartans. The Blue Devils dropped to 4-5 overall and 2-4 in the conference.

Muscatine 39, Burlington 22: The Muskies were active on the defensive end in a win over Burlington, snatching a dozen steals, including four from senior Emily Woepking.

Even though they played aggressive defense, the Muskies were able to stay out of foul trouble, committing only eight fouls all game.

Muscatine led 23-11 at halftime, but really broke the game open in the third quarter. By the time the final frame started, the Muskie lead had swelled to 33-13.

A night after scoring 20 points in a win against Washington, Zoey Long had 14 points. Woepking added 11 points for the Muskies (6-5).

Davenport North 72, Clinton 32: The Wildcats jumped out to a 23-5 lead after the first quarter, more than enough to open up the second half of the season with a win, moving into sole possession of second place in the MAC with a 6-2, 5-1 record.

Bella Sims led the Wildcats with 15 points while Tayja Clayton added 12.