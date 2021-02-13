Prep report: Knights advance five to state wrestling tournament

Galesburg 68, Geneseo 59: Galesburg went on a 17-2 run to start the third quarter to seize control of Saturday night's Western Big 6 game in Geneseo.

Offensive balance paved the way for Galesburg, with senior guard Eric Price's 16 points, eight rebounds and three steals leading an effort that produced two other double-figure scorers.

Alex Egipciaco scored eight of his 12 points in the first half, while Demarco Harden picked it up in the second half to notch seven of his 10 points.

Bristol Lewis had 14 of his game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter for Geneseo. Anthony Pierce chipped in 16 for the Leafs, who was looking for back-to-back wins following Friday's victory in Quincy.

Girls basketball

Galesburg 56, Geneseo 52: Playing without guards Abbi and Maddi Barickman and forward Brenna McGuire for a second straight night because of a club volleyball commitment, Geneseo stumbled on the road to unbeaten Galesburg.

Kammie Ludwig had 21 points to pace Geneseo (2-2, 1-2) and Ann Wirth chipped in 10. The Leafs were a perfect 12-for-12 at the foul line.

Lauren Livingston and Abby Davidson each had 16 points to lead Galesburg (5-0, 3-0).