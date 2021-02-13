Prep report: Knights advance five to state wrestling tournament

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa — Davenport Assumption's wrestling team advanced five of its 12 qualifiers to the state tournament on Saturday in the Class 2A district meet at Mount Pleasant High School.
TJ Fitzpatrick (126 pounds), Michael Macias (138), Allen Catour (160) and Aiden Morgan (195) won championships while Derrick Bass (106) took second.
Macias beat second-ranked Nathan Genobana of Centerville in the final, 3-2. Catour pinned Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville's River Belger in the championship match. Morgan pulled out a 9-6 decision victory over Mid-Prairie's Cael Garvey.
Fitzpatrick, who had a pin in the semifinals, won by injury over Keokuk's Tate O'Shea in the final.
The Knights went 1-4 in second-place wrestle backs, including an overtime loss for Parker Foley (145) and a one-point loss for John Argo (182). Bass won his wrestle back with a pin.
Columbus advanced two to the state meet in Lane Scorpil (113) and Chance Malone (285).
Briskers pace Wilton: Wilton's Brody and Kael Brisker each claimed district championships while four of their teammates took second place Saturday in the Class 1A district at Wapello.
Brody had a pair of pins to take the 106-pound weight class and Kael did the same at 138. Garrett Burkle (113), Colton Cruse (152), Kaden Shirk (160) and Tyrrell Hughes (220) each finished runner-up.
Cruse, Shirk and Hughes all won second-place wrestle backs to secure their spot in Des Moines next week.
Midland has three state qualifiers in district champs Caden Ballou (160) and Cayden Miller (182) along with runner-up Damon Huston (126).
Durant's Ethan Gast beat Wapello's Garret Dickey and Mediapolis' Braxton Davis to take second place at 120 and qualify for state.
Boys basketball
Assumption 53, Central DeWitt 41: After dropping a 12-point game on the road to Central DeWitt earlier this month, Assumption turned the tables Saturday afternoon at home.
The Knights built a 24-17 halftime lead and their defense did the rest in holding their third consecutive opponent below 50 points.
It was the third win in the last four games for coach Matt Fitzpatrick's team.
Muscatine 60, Fort Madison 46: Braden Hufford and Noah Yahn each had 15 points as Muscatine followed up its overtime win over North Scott on Friday with a home victory over Fort Madison on Saturday.
The Muskies trailed 25-24 at halftime, but coach John Windham's squad outscored the Bloodhounds 21-7 in the third quarter to seize control. Hufford made five of Muscatine's nine 3-point shots in the game.
Galesburg 68, Geneseo 59: Galesburg went on a 17-2 run to start the third quarter to seize control of Saturday night's Western Big 6 game in Geneseo.
Offensive balance paved the way for Galesburg, with senior guard Eric Price's 16 points, eight rebounds and three steals leading an effort that produced two other double-figure scorers.
Alex Egipciaco scored eight of his 12 points in the first half, while Demarco Harden picked it up in the second half to notch seven of his 10 points.
Bristol Lewis had 14 of his game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter for Geneseo. Anthony Pierce chipped in 16 for the Leafs, who was looking for back-to-back wins following Friday's victory in Quincy.
Girls basketball
Galesburg 56, Geneseo 52: Playing without guards Abbi and Maddi Barickman and forward Brenna McGuire for a second straight night because of a club volleyball commitment, Geneseo stumbled on the road to unbeaten Galesburg.
Kammie Ludwig had 21 points to pace Geneseo (2-2, 1-2) and Ann Wirth chipped in 10. The Leafs were a perfect 12-for-12 at the foul line.
Lauren Livingston and Abby Davidson each had 16 points to lead Galesburg (5-0, 3-0).
Rock Island 57, Quincy 52: Rock Island converted 10 of 11 foul shots in the fourth quarter to stave off Quincy on the road Saturday night to remain unbeaten.
The Rocks (3-0, 3-0) held a 45-31 lead in the third quarter before the Blue Devils rallied and pulled within three with about a minute remaining.
Brooklynn Larson had 12 first-half points for the Rocks.