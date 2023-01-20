Prep Report: Moline blows out Galesburg, stays ahead in WB6 boys race

Boys basketball

Moline 83, Galesburg 36: The Maroons needed just two-and-a-half minutes to score the game's first 12 points Friday and never looked back, rolling to a 47-point Western Big 6 boys basketball victory at Thiel Gym in Galesburg.

The Silver Streaks had no answer for Moline's inside-outside combination of Owen Freeman and Brock Harding. The Maroons' Iowa-bound seniors finished with 23 and 21 points, respectively.

Harding and Grant Welch, who finished with 12 points, combined for eight of the nine 3-pointers hit in the game by Moline, which maintains a one-game lead in the conference race.

Both reached double digits by halftime, with Freeman scoring 14 of his points and Harding collecting 10 to go with six assists in the first two quarters as Moline (19-2, 8-0 Western Big 6) opened a 41-26 lead at the half.

The Maroons didn't leave anything to chance, dominating on both ends of the court in the third quarter as they outscored the Silver Streaks 33-8 to carry a 74-34 advantage into the final quarter.

Galesburg (7-16, 2-6) was led by 14 points from freshman Jackson Crock-Sibbing.

Quincy 63, United Township 51: The host Blue Devils remain one game behind Western Big 6 leader Moline after starting quickly and holding off the Panthers in a game that was part of the Quincy Shootout.

Defense dominated the opening quarter at Quincy opened 13-7 lead which it extended to 25-13 by halftime.

United Township (16-5, 4-4 Western Big 6) trailed by 17 points heading into the final quarter before finding its shooting touch.

Bristol Lewis scored 11 of his game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter, helping the Panthers pull within a 58-46 with around to minutes remaining. Omarion Roberts added 12 points and De'Vontay Wright had 11 for UT.

Sophomore Bradley Longcor led balanced Quincy (18-2, 7-1) with 17 points. Samuel Mulherin finished with 14 and Keshaun Thomas contributed 11.

Sterling 70, Rock Island Alleman 25: The Golden Warriors outscored the Pioneers 24-4 in the second quarter on their way to the Western Big Six win.

Alleman forced a number of early Sterling turnovers and trailed only 19-9 after the opening quarter on senior night at Don Morris Gym before the Golden Warriors broke the game open.

Lucas Austin scored all 17 of his points in the first half to lead Sterling (17-5, 5-3 Western Big 6), which grew its lead to 57-18 after three quarters.

Alleman fell to 5-18, 1-7 in conference play.

Bettendorf 75, Muscatine 51: A third-quarter surge Friday allowed the Bulldogs to roll to their third straight Mississippi Athletic Conference victory.

Bettendorf outscored the Muskies 24-12 in the third quarter to extend a 30-21 halftime advantage, a margin the Bulldogs (9-4, 7-3 MAC) created with a fast start in the opening quarter as well.

Muscatine trailed 22-7 after the first eight minutes before limiting Bettendorf to eight second-quarter points. The loss was the sixth straight for the Muskies (3-9, 3-7).

Girls basketball

Bettendorf 63, Muscatine 39: The Bulldogs seized control in the opening quarter, outscoring the Muskies 24-3 on their way to moving over the .500 mark in Mississippi Athletic Conference play with a road victory.

Lillie Petersen topped 500 career rebounds during the win and finished with 29 points to lead all scorers. Kayla Fountain added 12 for Bettendorf (8-6, 6-5 MAC), which led 34-12 at the half.

Muscatine (3-12, 3-9) was led by eight points apiece from Ella Schroeder and Brylee Seaman.

Central DeWitt 71, Davenport Central 45: The Sabers pulled away from an 11-point halftime lead to earn their eighth Mississippi Athletic Conference win of the season.

Davenport Central (4-11, 3-9 MAC) was within 32-21 at the half before Central DeWitt pulled away. The Sabers moved to 11-4, 8-4 with the victory.

Clinton 64, Davenport West 39: A fast start led the River Queens to their second Mississippi Athletic Conference victory of the season, winning by 25 points at Davenport West.

Clinton (3-12, 2-11 MAC) opened a 20-point lead early in the second quarter and held a 41-12 lead at the half on the way to the road victory.

The Falcons fall to 1-12, 0-11 with the loss.