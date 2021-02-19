PREP REPORT: Moline boys blow past Sterling in second half

Rocky improved to 5-2 ahead of today’s Western Big 6 Conference matchup at Moline.

Sigel said it still feels very early in the season despite playing seven games, but the Rocks were finding each other and making plays on defense early on.

Amarion Nimmers scored seven of his 14 points in the first quarter, Colton Sigel (nine points) hit two 3-pointers and Eli Reese (five points) made both his shot attempts off the bench.

Rockridge transfer Cole Rusk (six points) collected 10 rebounds.

— Drake Lansman

Girls basketball

Springville 62, Clinton Prince of Peace 48: The Class 1A No. 8 Orioles (20-4) held the Irish to nine points in the third quarter en route to a regional semifinal victory at home.

In eight meetings with Prince of Peace, Springville is 8-0 and will face No. 10 Burlington Notre Dame, who blew out No. 9 Winfield-Mt. Union 61-33, in Wednesday’s regional final at Muscatine.

The Orioles’ Lauren Wilson finished with a game-high 22 points, 12 in the first half. Grace Matus chipped in 17 and Morgan Nachazel had 12 of her 15 in the opening 16 minutes.