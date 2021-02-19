PREP REPORT: Moline boys blow past Sterling in second half

Boys basketball
Moline 67, Sterling 59: A big second half propelled the Maroons past the Golden Warriors Friday night.
Moline (6-1, 4-1 Western Big Six) outscored Sterling 41-26 in the second half, after trailing 33-26 at halftime.
Kyle Taylor and Ryne Schimmel each scored 18 points to lead Moline, each hitting three 3s in the process.
Brock Harding added 15 points, seven coming from the free throw line.
Sterling (2-5, 0-4) was led by Carter Ryan, who scored 16 points, and Nathan Ottens, who added 12.
Rock Island 73, Princeton 55: Erupting for 30 points in the opening quarter against Princeton on Friday night, the Rock Island boys' basketball team showed what its fast-paced attack can be capable of.
Nine different Rocks scored in the first quarter of its 73-55 nonconference win. The rescheduled contest from earlier this season slid into the void left by Alleman as it remains in quarantine.
Rocky senior Jordan Rice led the team with 18 points as he helped direct the early outburst against a Class 2A Tigers squad that came ready to play.
“I liked our energy offensively,” said Rock Island coach Thom Sigel of his team’s early attack. “Jordan really set the tempo, and we were really clicking.”
Rocky improved to 5-2 ahead of today’s Western Big 6 Conference matchup at Moline.
Sigel said it still feels very early in the season despite playing seven games, but the Rocks were finding each other and making plays on defense early on.
Amarion Nimmers scored seven of his 14 points in the first quarter, Colton Sigel (nine points) hit two 3-pointers and Eli Reese (five points) made both his shot attempts off the bench.
Rockridge transfer Cole Rusk (six points) collected 10 rebounds.
— Drake Lansman
Girls basketball
Springville 62, Clinton Prince of Peace 48: The Class 1A No. 8 Orioles (20-4) held the Irish to nine points in the third quarter en route to a regional semifinal victory at home.
In eight meetings with Prince of Peace, Springville is 8-0 and will face No. 10 Burlington Notre Dame, who blew out No. 9 Winfield-Mt. Union 61-33, in Wednesday’s regional final at Muscatine.
The Orioles’ Lauren Wilson finished with a game-high 22 points, 12 in the first half. Grace Matus chipped in 17 and Morgan Nachazel had 12 of her 15 in the opening 16 minutes.
The Irish (16-5) had three in double figures, with Paige Kuehl and Anabel Blount each with 12 points plus Isabel Hansen chipping in 10.
Prince of Peace’s senior class, four of them starters, departs after improving the program from zero wins their freshmen season to its best record since 2011-12.