Prep report: Moline, Rock Island record lopsided wins

Boys basketball

Moline 86, Urbana 32: Brock Harding racked up a team-high 21 points by halftime as Moline cruised by Urbana on the road Saturday afternoon for its third straight victory.

The Maroons (3-1) jumped out to a 30-6 lead at the end of the first quarter behind Harding and Owen Freeman, who combined for 20 points in the first frame.

Freeman finished with 10 points after Moline rested its starters in the second half. Senior guard Grant Welch knocked down three 3s in the second quarter, and Harding added 12 more, to put the Maroons ahead 61-12 by the break.

The No. 2 ranked team in Class 4A ended the game with 11 scorers. Trey Taylor, Alex Schimmel, Vinablo Adjahoungbeta and Wood Cary all had at least seven points off of the bench.

Gideon Kapongo had a team-high 12 points for the Tigers (0-6), the only Urbana player with more than six.

A running clock began in the fourth quarter, but Moline still outscored Urbana 25-20 in the second half.

The Maroons return to the court at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Geneseo (0-5).

Rock Island 74, Dubuque Hempstead 38: Cameron Atkinson continued his high-scoring senior season with a 19-point performance in a road win over Dubuque Hempstead on Saturday.

Five of Rock Island’s six wins have come by 34 points or more.

Marcus McQueen Jr. got the scoring started early with three 3s in the first quarter to help put Rocky ahead 20-7 after one.

Termell Akers and Atkinson each had four points in the second as Rock Island took a 35-17 lead into half.

Rocky scored 20 more points in the third after Quonterrion Brooks got going with six points, and finished with eight.

Hempstead (2-1) was held to just six points in the fourth quarter as Kyle Westerfield and Atkinson poured it on for another big Rocky victory.

Rock Island will play next at 7 p.m. Tuesday against United Township (4-1) at home.

Girls basketball

Galesburg 54, United Township 40: Two nights after beating Sterling for its first Big 6 Conference win, United Township couldn't make it two in a row. The Panthers fell on the road to Galesburg on Saturday.

United Township returns to action Thursday against Moline.